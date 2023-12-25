Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have introduced their parents. Scott and Andrea Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders alongside and Ed Kelce on Christmas Day.

Taylor, 34, was seen in an Arrowhead Stadium suite with her family and her boyfriend’s father on Monday, December 25. Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, was not in attendance as she previously announced that she would spend Christmas in Pennsylvania where her eldest son, Jason Kelce, is scheduled to play a game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad,” Donna, 71, told People on Thursday, December 21. (Jason and wife Kylie Kelce share three children, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.)

Prior to introducing their families, Taylor met Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, when she cheered him on for the first time at Arrowhead Stadium in September. Two weeks later, Taylor was spotted chatting with Ed while they watched the Chiefs win against the Denver Broncos.

Ed later gushed over how Taylor impressed him with her down-to-earth nature. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People in October. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.”

He continued: “Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can. And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

Donna, for her part, made headlines when she was spotted at a showing of Taylor’s Eras Tour concert film earlier this month. She called Taylor “extremely, extremely talented” in an interview with People, adding that she “was just totally enthralled” with her throughout the movie.

As for Travis’ dynamic with Taylor’s parents, he met Scott when he traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch Taylor’s November 11 concert. The two became fast friends in the VIP tent, and Scott — a lifelong Eagles fan — was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis, 34, teased during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, joking that he was convincing the Swift family “one by one” to become Chiefs fans.

Jason, for his part, chided Scott. “What are we doing?” he quipped. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis then laughed, adding, “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him. … Maybe, who knows?”

Scott was seen earlier this month at a Chiefs game in Boston where he sported a team sweatshirt — despite previously being an Eagles fan.

“Nice sweater [he had] on there,” Jason, 36, quipped during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of “New Heights,” the podcast he cohosts with Travis “Good sweater. No, it looks good on him. … I think his complexion suits green more if I don’t say so myself.”

Travis was proud to see Scott in “full Chiefs gear,” adding, “I don’t know, it’s kinda looking real nice on him. It’s a swaggy vintage joint. He’s rocking it, man. And seems to be enjoying himself.”

Jason joked that Scott was wearing a “nice sweater,” but the gear represented the “wrong team.”