Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift’s Parents and Travis Kelce’s Dad Watch Kansas City Chiefs Game Together on Christmas

By
Taylor Swift Parents and Travis Kelce Dad Attend Chiefs vs Raiders Game
Ray Tamarra/WireImage; Courtesy of Ed Kelce/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have introduced their parents. Scott and Andrea Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders alongside and Ed Kelce on Christmas Day.

Taylor, 34, was seen in an Arrowhead Stadium suite with her family and her boyfriend’s father on Monday, December 25. Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, was not in attendance as she previously announced that she would spend Christmas in Pennsylvania where her eldest son, Jason Kelce, is scheduled to play a game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad,” Donna, 71, told People on Thursday, December 21. (Jason and wife Kylie Kelce share three children, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.)

Prior to introducing their families, Taylor met Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, when she cheered him on for the first time at Arrowhead Stadium in September. Two weeks later, Taylor was spotted chatting with Ed while they watched the Chiefs win against the Denver Broncos.

Taylor Swift Spends Christmas at Travis Kelce Chiefs Raiders Game
Jamie Squire/Getty Images (2)

Ed later gushed over how Taylor impressed him with her down-to-earth nature. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People in October. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.”

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Family Guide: NFL Stars Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl 62 and 87

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family

He continued: “Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can. And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

Donna, for her part, made headlines when she was spotted at a showing of Taylor’s Eras Tour concert film earlier this month. She called Taylor “extremely, extremely talented” in an interview with People, adding that she “was just totally enthralled” with her throughout the movie.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce s Parents Meet at Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Game 140
Rick Diamond/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM

As for Travis’ dynamic with Taylor’s parents, he met Scott when he traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch Taylor’s November 11 concert. The two became fast friends in the VIP tent, and Scott — a lifelong Eagles fan — was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

Taylor Swift’s Family Guide- Meet the Singer's Supportive Parents and Younger Brother

Related: Taylor Swift Has a Supportive Family: Meet Her Parents and Younger Brother

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis, 34, teased during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, joking that he was convincing the Swift family “one by one” to become Chiefs fans.

Jason, for his part, chided Scott. “What are we doing?” he quipped. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis then laughed, adding, “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him. … Maybe, who knows?”

Scott was seen earlier this month at a Chiefs game in Boston where he sported a team sweatshirt — despite previously being an Eagles fan.

Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift Sports '87' Santa Hat for Christmas: See Her Game Day Looks

“Nice sweater [he had] on there,” Jason, 36, quipped during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of “New Heights,” the podcast he cohosts with Travis “Good sweater. No, it looks good on him. … I think his complexion suits green more if I don’t say so myself.”

Amazon

Deal of the Day

Elevate Your Style on a Budget With 20 Affordable Festive Accessories View Deal

Travis was proud to see Scott in “full Chiefs gear,” adding, “I don’t know, it’s kinda looking real nice on him. It’s a swaggy vintage joint. He’s rocking it, man. And seems to be enjoying himself.”

Jason joked that Scott was wearing a “nice sweater,” but the gear represented the “wrong team.”

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!