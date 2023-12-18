Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, helped his daughter cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the New England Patriots.

The father-daughter duo sat in a suite at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday, December 17, as the Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17. While Taylor’s reactions drew focus throughout the game — she was caught seemingly yelling “f—k” after a failed play involving Kelce — Scott made his Chiefs fan transformation complete.

Scott, 71, could be seen next to Taylor, 34, when she was shown on the jumbotron at the stadium. The singer, who was also sitting with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, blew a kiss to the camera, and her dad proudly pointed to his Chiefs sweater. (Before Taylor began dating Travis, she and her father were loyal Philadelphia Eagles fans.)

Former Patriots intern Shannen Moen, who currently works as a content specialist for a Massachusetts-based company, later shared some sweet TikTok videos of Taylor’s interactions with her dad from an adjacent suite.

“I came for tay,” she captioned one clip that has since gone viral. In the video, Scott snapped some selfies with his daughter as they sat in their seats. Taylor held up two peace signs and stuck out her tongue for the picture while Scott smiled.

“Scott swift’s photo gallery is the real vault,” one fan joked, reposting the video via X (formerly Twitter).

In a second video, Moen showed Scott “sharing Taylor’s birthday cake” with fans in her other suite. “We love you,” she captioned the TikTok, which showed Scott setting down the treat and interacting with fans. The camera quickly panned to Taylor, who was watching and laughing along at her dad’s gesture from her seat. (Taylor’s song “Lover” played in the background of Moen’s video.)

Taylor was first seen supporting Kelce and the Chiefs in September and has become a fixture at NFL games ever since. Along with Scott, she’s been joined by members of her famous posse throughout the season, from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Alana Haim. She’s also been spotted bonding with Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna, at Arrowhead Stadium.

When Kelce flew down to Argentina to see Taylor perform on the international leg of her Eras Tour last month, he was spotted next to Scott, who was noticeably wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Kelce joked during an episode after his “New Heights” podcast about Scott, noting that he’s been converting Taylor’s family “one by one” to become Chiefs fans.

“I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him,” Kelce added, noting that Scott is a “huge football guy.”

Eagles center Jason Kelce, however, wasn’t too happy about the development.

“What are we doing?” he joked. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”