Taylor Swift rocked Gillette Stadium long before Travis Kelce joined the NFL.

As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, walked through a tunnel at Gillette Stadium ahead of his game on Sunday, December 17, he passed by posters of various sports figures — and one of his girlfriend.

Kelce gazed at the poster of Swift, 34, hanging on the wall, which featured the pop singer from one of her 1989 Tour performances at the stadium, per a video posted to X (formerly Twitter). Swift has played 13 shows at the venue since 2010, most recently as part of the Eras Tour in May.

While Kelce got a glimpse of Swift via the poster prior to his matchup, the “Lover” singer was also spotted in attendance as the Chiefs took on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Swift sported a black peacoat, gray Chiefs sweatshirt and white knitted beanie with a red stripe alongside her dad, Scott Swift, backup singer Melanie Nyema, stylist Ashley Avignone and musician Alana Haim.

Ahead of his game, Kelce arrived at the venue in what some fans believe is a Reputation-coded outfit consisting of a black jacket, matching slacks and oversized sunglasses. (Swift’s 2017 album is known to feature darker colors.)

This is the seventh time that Swift has been in attendance at one of Kelce’s games since the pair were first linked in summer. Swift made her NFL debut in September, when the Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears.

The Grammy Award winner later revealed that their relationship began prior to her first public appearance. In July, Kelce failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her Eras Tour in Kansas City – which he later shared on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“[Our relationship] all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift shared in her TIME Person of the Year profile released earlier this month. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Since going public, Kelce has been spotted returning the support at Swift’s Eras Tour in Argentina, where she famously tweaked the lyrics of her hit “Karma” to reference her new beau. Instead of singing the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen,” Swift sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Kelce blushed at the lyric swap, per fan footage shared via social media and initially said he “had no clue” what Swift was planning.

“Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue,” he said in a November episode of “New Heights” podcast. “But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.’”