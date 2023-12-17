Taylor Swift showed up to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Sunday, December 17, football away game.

Attendees spotted Swift entering Gillette Stadium in Boston wearing a black peacoat, a gray Chiefs sweatshirt and white knitted beanie with a red stripe. Swift brought along dad Scott Swift, backup singer Melanie Nyema, stylist Ashley Avignone and musician Alana Haim.

Before Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs met the New England Patriots at their Gillette Stadium in Boston, he arrived in a Reputation-coded outfit. Kelce was photographed wearing a black jacket, matching slacks and oversized sunglasses as he arrived at the venue. Similar dark colors have notably represented Swift’s LP Reputation since it was released in 2017.

Ahead of last week’s Sunday Night Football game, Kelce sported a very Evermore-inspired outfit of a flannel jacket and a green beanie. Swift, for her part, seemingly took a style cue from Reputation with her leather miniskirt and vintage black-and-red Chiefs sweatshirt. (Many Swifties speculated that the pop star was tweaking her style in advance of her rerecorded version of Reputation, which Swift has not announced yet.)

Swift and Kelce have been linked since earlier this summer — after he failed to meet her backstage at her Eras Tour in July. Swift brought her latest concert tour to Kansas City in July for two sold-out shows, and Kelce watched from a private suite. Despite making a friendship bracelet for Swift with his phone number, they didn’t cross paths and he detailed the story on his “New Heights” podcast.

“[Our relationship] all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the 12-time Grammy winner told TIME in her Person of the Year profile, which was released earlier this month. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

After a few months of keeping their romance private, Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September. Clad in team gear, Swift watched Kelce and the Chiefs score a victory against the Chicago Bears from a private suite with her boyfriend’s mom, Donna. Swift has since attended five more of Kelce’s games.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she further told TIME. “We’re just proud of each other.”

After Swift watched Kelce and the Chiefs lose to the Buffalo Bills on December 10, she returned home to New York City for a blowout birthday bash with friends including Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. Kelce was unable to make the celebration due to his NFL practice schedule.

Despite Kelce’s absence, he didn’t let the special day go unnoticed. A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the pro athlete wanted to “throw the best party possible” and that “money is no object.”