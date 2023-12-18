The Kansas City Chiefs owner’s family celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday in a fittingly bejeweled way.

Last week, Ava Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared a sweet snap holding a gift while Swift, 34, wrapped her arms around her. The note on the gift read “To Taylor” and “From: The Hunt Family.”

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” Ava captioned the Instagram post and teased fans that the gift was a “birthday surprise.”

While Ava did not reveal the contents of the gift, her sister Gracie eventually shared the news that they gave the pop singer a microphone purse from Judith Leiber Couture.

“Happy birthday to this queen!” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 13, alongside a carousel of pictures of the singer-songwriter. “Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!”

In her post, Gracie later altered the caption to thank Neiman Marcus “for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift,” alongside a microphone emoji.

The microphone purse, which retails at $4,995, is available for purchase on Judith Leiber Couture and Neiman Marcus in three different styles: silver, gold and black Hematite.

Swift is no stranger to extravagant purses. While celebrating her 34th birthday in New York City, Swift accessorized her look with Aquazzura’s Galactic Mini Tote, which currently retails for $1,795. The “Karma” singer paired her bag with a black mini dress from Clio Peppiatt, open-toe high heels from Aquazzura and a black Anine Bing faux-fur jacket.

Ahead of the festivities, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Travis Kelce had big plans in store. The insider told Us that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, “wants to throw the best party possible” for Swift, noting that he wants her “close friends” to join and that “money is not an object.”

The pair went public with their relationship in September, when Swift was spotted supporting Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium. But Swift recently revealed that the two began dating earlier this summer, after Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it when he attended her Eras Tour.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said during her TIME Person of the Year profile, which was published earlier this month.