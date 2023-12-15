Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taylor Swift is everywhere. If she’s not landing swoon-worthy headlines about her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner is releasing chart-topping albums, leading worldwide tours and serving major fashion and beauty inspo while she does it all.

Related: 13 Perfect Presents for Taylor Swift Fans Merry Swiftmas, y’all! If you’re making a list and checking it twice, then we’ve got the perfect presents for fellow Swifties. After all, ‘tis the damn season! Taylor Swift may have captured the chaos of picking out presents in her song “Christmas Tree Farm,” but we’re here to make your shopping experience a walk in […]

The Midnights singer celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City on Wednesday, December 13 in an outfit that’s ideal for upcoming holiday parties. She rocked a dazzling black mini dress from viral brand Clio Peppiat, open-toe high heels from Aquazzura, and a black Anine Bing faux-fur jacket. For an additional pop of glamorous, the international mega-star accessorized with Aquazzura’s Galactic Mini Tote, which currently retails for $1,795. The eye-catching bag is the perfect holiday accessory, but it comes with a steep designer price tag. If you want to shine as bright as Swift did on her birthday for a fraction of the cost, we found a similar option to the one she wore on her big night.

Get the Bydenwely Rhinestone Rivets Bling Bucket Bag for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Bydenwely Rhinestone Rivets Bling Bucket Bag is a solid lookalike which captures Swift’s tote’s energy. The bag features shimmering silver and black spot studs and durable faux-suede outer lining. It also comes equipped with a zip closure to keep your phone, keys, wallet and lip gloss safe and secure.

This bag’s gleaming design will ensure that you shine bright as a Christmas tree topper whenever you hit the scene this holiday season. Plus, it features a black strap so you can carry it as a shoulder bag and a silver chain so you can wear it as a crossbody. Versatility, baby!

Bydenwely Rhinestone Bucket Bag Price: $22 Description If Taylor Swift also inspired you to get in on the sparkly bag trend, Amazon has a slew of options which are within budget! See it!

Swift’s influence is undeniable, so we can bet that sparkly tote bags will be a hit.

Looking for more blinged-out bags inspired by Swift’s epic ensemble? Scroll ahead for more options!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us