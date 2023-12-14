Taylor Swift is showing off her love for Travis Kelce in the most stylish way.

Swift, 34, was seemingly seen wearing a bracelet with Kelce’s name on it when the pair went to a holiday-themed bar together in Kansas City on Sunday, December 10. The couple got cozy in photos shared via social media, with Swift sporting beaded jewelry on her wrist. While the design was difficult to see in the initial pics, jewelry brand Erimish hinted via Instagram Story that it was a custom piece with “TRAV” written on it in red letters.

Swift paired the accessory with a black zip-up top, a leather miniskirt, sheer tights and knee-high boots. She completed her ensemble with rings, dark nails and diamond earrings.

For glam, Swift parted her hair down the middle and wore her blonde locks straight. She swept her bangs to the side of her forehead and donned winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and peachy lipstick.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Kelce, 34, rocked a forest green beanie, a corduroy olive jacket, a white undershirt, tan pants and white sneakers — the same outfit he wore when arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for his Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, which Swift attended. Swift adorably gave her man a kiss on the cheek at the festive post-game outing.

Swift was first spotted supporting Kelce and the Chiefs in September. One month later, she cheered on her boyfriend while rocking a beaded wristlet featuring a heart, the number 87 and another heart. (Kelce wears No. 87 on the football field.) She paired the jewelry with a delicate gold chain featuring an emerald and a diamond bracelet on the same wrist.

Friendship bracelets have played a big part in Swift’s relationship with Kelce.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

During a July episode of “New Heights” — the podcast Travis hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce — Travis shared that he attempted to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her Eras Tour in Kansas City.

Although he was unable to hand her the handmade jewelry at the concert, the duo connected soon after.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said in her TIME Person of the Year cover story, which was published earlier this month. “We started hanging out right after that.” She continued, explaining that by the time she attended his Chiefs game in September, they were already “a couple.”

According to Swift, she and Travis were already “a couple” when she attended her first Chiefs game. The duo have since enjoyed date nights in New York City, Kansas City and beyond.