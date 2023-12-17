Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ private suite at Gillette Stadium had some very special sweet treats.

Mahomes, 28, uploaded an Instagram Story pic on Sunday, December 17, of one of the custom cookies they were eating during the game. A round cookie, baked by local eatery Coco Butters, featured the phrase, “Dads, Brads and Chads” in white lettering alongside hands — with red polish on the fingernails — making a “W,” possibly for “win” or “whatever.”

Swift, 34, previously used that same phrase in her TIME Person of the Year interview when she asked about the attention she’s gotten for attending boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told the outlet in the interview published earlier in December. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift has been dating Kelce, 34, since this summer after failing to meet backstage at her July Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. After he “adorably put [her] on blast” via his podcast, Swift reached out to connect.

Since Swift and Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs since 2013, took their relationship public, she’s attended several of his NFL games. On Sunday, she made her seventh appearance in the stands to watch the Chiefs take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Swift sat in a box with Brittany, the wife of Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and her dad, Scott. The Grammy winner also invited pals Alana Haim, Melanie Nyema and Ashley Avignone to join their Chiefs cheering section in different team gear.

Swift and Brittany were also accompanied by Lyndsey Bell, the wife of Chiefs athlete Blake Bell. Swift, Brittany and Lyndsey all went to the Chiefs’ away game against the Green Bay Packers earlier this month, where they also enjoyed special cookies.

Local bakery The Tattered Whisk made desserts with images of Kelce and Mahomes’ jersey numbers, sweet couple pics taken from Instagram, a nod to friendship bracelets and more.

“I was not allowed to say anything, and I was not allowed to post until after the game,” baker Erika Dunne recalled to Newsweek. “It was very quiet. I delivered, and that was it. … It was really cool to be one of the only people who knew and got to work on this quietly for her.”