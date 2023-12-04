The Kansas City Chiefs may have a cheerleading squad, but Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have become the team’s biggest supporters.

Swift, 33, and Brittany, 28, traveled to Wisconsin to cheer on their respective partners, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3.

The BFFs arrived at Lambeau Field in coordinating looks, with Swift sporting a long red teddy coat over a black dress and boots. Brittany, meanwhile, repped her husband by wearing his jersey number on the back of her black and red bomber jacket.

Some fans suspect that Swift borrowed her red coat from Brittany, as it looks nearly identical to one Brittany wore to a Chiefs game in November 2022. The coat could also have been borrowed from Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, as she wore a similar red fuzzy jacket while seated in a box with Swift and Brittany.

In the stands, Swift and Brittany were seen cheering, hugging and clapping as the Chiefs scored a total of 19 points. The team ultimately lost the game to the Packers, breaking the Chiefs’ streak of winning every game that Swift has attended. Swift, Brittany and Lyndsay were later seen leaving the stadium together.

Sunday’s game marked the first game Swift attended since the team’s October 22 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. At that game, she also sat alongside Brittany in a suite.

Since Swift began dating Kelce, 34, in September, the pop star has welcomed Brittany into her close-knit circle of celebrity friends. In addition to hanging out at Chiefs games, Brittany has also joined Swift and her crew for a handful of nights out in New York City.

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie [Turner], Gigi [Hadid], Selena [Gomez] and Cara [Delevingne] all are.”

Swift is having just as fun a time getting to know more of her fellow Chiefs wives and girlfriends. She hosted an NFL watch party for Brittany, Lyndsay and Paige Buechele (wife of former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele) at her NYC apartment on November 5.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a second insider shared with Us. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

The source added that Swift’s celeb pals have “got along amazingly” with the Chiefs women, adding, “She absolutely has plans on hanging out all together very soon.”