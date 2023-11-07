Brittany Mahomes wants to help Sophie Turner get back out on the dating scene as the pair grow closer through their mutual bond with Taylor Swift.

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Kansas City Chiefs] games,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She would love to help play matchmaker.”

According to the insider, Brittany, 28, thinks Turner, 27, is a “doll” and “would love to set her up” with one of Travis Kelce’s friends following her split from Joe Jonas. Kelce, 34, is the teammate of Brittany’s husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and has been romantically linked to Swift, 33, since September.

Turner and Swift, meanwhile, have been friends for years, but the two women have seemingly gotten closer following Turner’s split from Jonas — whom Swift also dated in 2007. In September, a separate source told Us that the Grammy winner even lent Turner her apartment while she was staying in NYC to deal with custody arrangements. (Us confirmed in September that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The pair have since been engaged in a custody battle over their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months.)

Most recently Swift enjoyed a girls’ night out with Brittany and Turner in New York City on Saturday, November 4, while the Chiefs were in Germany facing off against the Miami Dolphins. The trio were also joined by Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne.

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends,” the source tells Us. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”

The insider also notes that Brittany “hopes to continue growing her friendship with this amazing group of women.”

Brittany and Swift have become fast friends as the Grammy winner’s relationship with Kelce, 34, continues to go strong. The duo have been spotted at several Chiefs games as they enthusiastically cheer on their respective partners. At the game against the Los Angeles Chargers last month, Brittany and Swift showed off their celebration handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a second insider told Us in October. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Turner and Brittany first connected in September as Swift invited them and pal Blake Lively out to dinner in New York City ahead of the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game. The following day, the women cheered on Kelce and Patrick’s team alongside Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman at MetLife Stadium.

Brittany’s hopes to introduce Turner could seemingly come to fruition as an additional source told Us at the time that the Game of Thrones alum decided to attend the NFL game to meet new people as she continues to deal with her divorce.

“One of the reasons she [went] to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL,” the third insider told Us.

With reporting by Sarah Jones