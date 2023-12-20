Taylor Swift‘s dad is transforming into a Kansas City Chiefs fan after years of loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles — and it isn’t sitting well with Jason Kelce.

Scott Swift accompanied his 34-year-old daughter to Travis Kelce‘s game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, cheering as the Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots 27-17. Taylor wore a red and white Chiefs beanie and a gray sweatshirt and her dad rocked a vintage Chiefs sweater as they watched the game from their stadium suite.

“Nice sweater [he had] on there,” Jason, 36, quipped during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of “New Heights,” the podcast he cohosts with Travis, 34. “Good sweater. No, it looks good on him. … I think his complexion suits green more if I don’t say so myself.”

Travis was proud to see Scott in “full Chiefs gear,” adding, “I don’t know, it’s kinda looking real nice on him. It’s a swaggy vintage joint. He’s rocking it, man. And seems to be enjoying himself.”

Related: Taylor Swift’s Best Game Day Outfits: 87 Bracelet, Miniskirts, More Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Jason, who plays center for the Eagles, conceded that Scott was wearing a “nice sweater,” but the gear represented the “wrong team.”

Taylor has been rooting for the Chiefs throughout the NFL season after she began dating Travis, making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in September. Before sparking a romance with the tight end, Taylor and her family were longtime Eagles fans. Taylor was raised in Pennsylvania before chasing her country music dreams in Nashville — and she even references an “Eagles T-shirt” on the Evermore song “Gold Rush.”

“I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on,” she said on stage while performing at the Eagles’ home stadium on her Eras Tour this summer. “I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Like his daughter, Scott has publicly supported Travis’ team in recent months. When she kicked off her international Eras Tour shows in Argentina in November, Travis traveled to cheer her on and joined Scott in the venue’s VIP tent. Fans even spotted Scott wearing a Chiefs lanyard while watching Taylor perform.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis teased on “New Heights” after the concert, declaring that he’s convincing the Swifts “one by one” to join Chiefs Kingdom (much to Jason’s chagrin). “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him [to wear the lanyard]. … Maybe, who knows?”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Jason had no problem making his disappointment known. “What are we doing?” he jokingly asked. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

While Jason would rather hear the Swift family saying “Go Birds,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid is happy to have Taylor rooting for his team. (Reid previously coached the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, beginning his Chiefs tenure in 2013.)

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” Reid explained on Donovan McNabb‘s “The Five Spot” podcast in October after joking that he was responsible for setting up Taylor and Travis. “So, I had met her when she was real young, and her dad. … She’s a good girl, she’s into it. We’re glad she’s here.”