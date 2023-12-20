Travis Kelce Calls Out Brads and Chads for Booing Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has a message for the “Brads and Chads” who aren’t so happy to see Taylor Swift in the stands at his NFL games.

Kelce, 34, recapped the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of his and Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast, celebrating his team’s 27-17 victory after two consecutive losses. Swift, 34, attended the Sunday, December 17, game at Gillette Stadium with her father, Scott Swift, and friends.

“I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Travis gushed on Wednesday. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

Taylor has been a staple at Chiefs games since she was first spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in September. While cheering for Travis on Sunday, she blew a kiss to the crowd from her VIP suite and was later caught seemingly yelling “f—k” after a tough play involving her boyfriend.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor,” Travis continued. “I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.'”

Before kickoff, Travis was spotted walking through a tunnel with various posters of athletes who’ve taken the Gillette field — and one of Taylor. In a video that has since gone viral, he admired the image of his girlfriend, which was taken at one of her 1989 Tour performances at the stadium.

Travis noted on Wednesday that Taylor’s history with the venue made the game that much more “fun” for all of them. “Shout-out to the Patriots, New England,” he said. “Taylor’s on board, she’s on record saying that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her is just kinda I guess showing her some love, so shout-out to the Patriots for doing that.”

Related: Surprising Celebrity Couples of 2023 That Kept Us Believing Love’s Not Dead Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce was certainly not on our 2023 bingo card — but Us Weekly totally ships it. Kelce first took his shot with the pop star in July, making her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. While they never got […]

The couple has been linked since September, but Taylor recently revealed to TIME Magazine (who named her 2023’s Person of the Year) that her relationship with Travis began over the summer. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said in her cover story earlier this month. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

According to Taylor, the twosome “started hanging out right after” Travis “very adorably” gave her a shout-out on “New Heights” in July. At the time, the tight end told Jason that he went to one of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City prepared to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but they weren’t able to meet at the show.

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Addressing their romance for the first time, Taylor noted that she’s never really aware of how many times she’s shown on screen at Travis’ games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. … I’m just there to support Travis,” she told TIME. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Travis has also been candid about his relationship with Taylor on “New Heights” and beyond, gushing over the songwriter in press conferences and other interviews.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” he told WSJ. Magazine last month. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”