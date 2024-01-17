Jason Kelce is seemingly ready for retirement after 13 years in the NFL.

Kelce, 36, reportedly told his teammates that he was retiring after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. After the loss, Jason seemed emotional on the sidelines as did his wife Kylie Kelce.

In the documentary, Kelce, which was released in September 2023, Jason and Kylie discussed his potential retirement.

“There have been little things … not big things yet but are going to turn into big things the longer I play,” Jason shared in the documentary.

Related: Everything Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Has Said About His Potential N... Jason Kelce has been a fixture of the Philadelphia Eagles offense for more than a decade, but he’s been realistic about the idea of retirement. Kelce was drafted in 2011, becoming the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 regular season games at center. He helped lead the Eagles to their first-ever Super […]

In a confessional, Kylie shared that the injuries that Jason suffers on the field also affect his life at home. The pair share three daughters.

“I don’t think people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family,” she explained at the time. “I always tell people that no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he’s still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.”

Keep scrolling to see what else the Kelce family has said about Jason’s retirement through the years:

Kylie Kelce

“He’s been telling me for years that he was going to retire, and now, we are expecting our third daughter,” Kylie explained in their documentary Kelce.

Donna Kelce

“You don’t want to tell somebody this is what you should do with your life and your career because it may come back to haunt you later on,” Jason’s mom explained to Fox News in November 2023. “As a parent, you don’t want your children not wanting to talk to you or just to think that you’re interfering too much. I think that’s basically it.”

She continued: “They know the pros and the cons, they’re very aware of how their body feels after the season’s over. They can decide what’s going to be better: having another year out there or not knowing what you want to do. It’s just a personal decision, and nobody can make it for them.”

Ed Kelce

“I don’t think he ever expected to be playing 12 years and in the off season he is wrapped up in those little girls so I don’t know where this will go,” Jason’s dad Ed shared on Ross Tucker’s podcast in February 2023. “There’s a little bit of a sour taste in his mouth right now that says, ‘You gotta get back there and fix this.’”

Travis Kelce

“You mention the documentary and how it’s supposed to be a retirement thing, a lot of that footage is from the past three years,” Travis, who is two years younger than Jason, shared on the Pat McAfee Show in September 2023. “He’s been thinking of retiring for a while. But winning helps you stick around. Jason’s still eyeing retirement, but as long as the Eagles are still playing, and are willing to pay him as one of the best Centers in the league, I think he’ll still be