Travis Kelce was seen wiping away tears while brother Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL.

A local sports reporter shared a video via X of Travis, 34, crying as Jason, 36, confirmed his exit from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, March 4.

“Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference,” 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote. “A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech.”

Jason announced his retirement in a press conference on Monday after 13 years playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“So, this all brings us here to today. Where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jason said. “And today I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. It took a lot of hardwork and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”

Both Kelces played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Jason was selected by the Eagles during the 2011 draft, helping the team defeat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2017.

Travis, meanwhile, has been a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. Travis led his team to victory three times at the Super Bowl over the years. (In 2023, the brothers faced off against each other in the championship, with the Chiefs ultimately winning.)

Speculation about Jason’s retirement began in January after the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which knocked them out of the playoffs. Reports surfaced that Jason told his teammates he was retiring, which he later addressed on his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose … but people can kind of feel body language and stuff,” Jason said in January. “I just don’t think you’re in the position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

Jason made it clear that he wanted to retire on his own terms.

“It’s just something that I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career that I’ve had,” he detailed. “I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that. … In the future, there’ll be something said, I guess.”

At the time, Travis admitted it was “tough” to see how his brother’s season ended, saying, “I think everybody in the football world felt this one. Clearly a lot of emotion at the end of this game for you guys, but I can attest for it because I was feeling it. I know Kylie, mom, dad, everybody that was at the game was feeling it. And I know all the friends and family that I got texts from … they were all feeling it, man.”

Travis elaborated on his brother’s NFL future during a press conference that same month.

“It’s been cool to see everyone appreciate who he’s been over the years this past week,” Travis said. “I think the big guy’s still got some football left if he wants it.”

He continued: “It came out that he retired, but he didn’t really say any of that. The end of that game I think everybody kind of felt for him knowing that he has been thinking about [retirement] a lot over the past couple of years. The documentary shows that you don’t need to go around and ask anybody.”