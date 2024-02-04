Jason Kelce hasn’t formally retired from the NFL, but his wife, Kylie Kelce, has ideas for his next moves.

“I think that he’ll have enough time on his hands to sort of pick up some new hobbies,” Kylie, 31, joked in an interview that aired on the Saturday, February 3, episode of Good Morning America. “So, maybe he will get good at making [meals]. Maybe he’ll be the new breakfast guy!”

During the first part of Kylie’s GMA interview that aired on Monday, January 29, she revealed Jason, 36, is only capable of making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for their three daughters. Jason and Kylie, who wed in 2018, share kids Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Despite Jason’s lack of culinary skills, he has plenty of other exemplary traits. “He is [good at everything],” Kylie joked during the Saturday broadcast. “It’s such a pain.”

Jason has played professional football for the Philadelphia Eagles as a center since 2011. After the Eagles lost their divisional playoff game in January, Jason reportedly informed his teammates in the locker room that he was ready to hang up his cleats for good. Jason has not further confirmed if he will indeed retire before the 2024-2025 NFL season.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” Jason told the Philadelphia Inquirer in a January interview. “I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is.”

He continued: “I really, really look forward to next year. I look forward to trying to prove people wrong, especially with some of the recent hires and [coach] Nick Sirianni. There’s a lot of things up in the air for the Philadelphia Eagles. But I think that, as a player, you always look forward to go into battle with your guys.”

Jason’s family — mother Donna Kelce, father Ed Kelce and brother Travis Kelce — also don’t know if he is ready to retire just yet. The Kelces aren’t done with the current NFL season, though, as Travis, 34, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates are still in the running for the Super Bowl trophy.

“I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year,” Jason told his younger brother after the Chiefs won the AFC championship on January 28. “You guys f–king stayed true. Finish it for me. Finish this motherf–ker.”

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.