Kylie Kelce doesn’t want Jason Kelce to make any of her or their kids’ meals — unless it’s a PB&J.

“[Kylie told] me after the shoot she was going home to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for her kids,” Good Morning America’s Lori Bergamotto said after her segment with Kylie, 31, aired on Monday, January 29. “Which, guys, by the way, it’s the only thing she trusts her husband, Jason, to cook.”

Bergamotto, 43, revealed that Kylie told her that her husband’s skills on the football field “do not transfer over” to the kitchen.

Jason, 36, and Kylie wed in 2018 and share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. While the couple have been together for years, their popularity has skyrocketed in the past year. In February 2023, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, faced off against brother Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LVII, making history as the first set of siblings to play against each other in the championship.

While Travis, 34, and the Chiefs were victorious, both brothers began to gain more attention, and their podcast, “New Heights,” scored more listeners. The duo became even more famous after Travis began dating Taylor Swift in summer 2023. The pop star, also 34, attended her first Chiefs game in September.

As Travis and Taylor’s romance captured people’s attention, fans also grew to love Kylie and Jason as well. While sitting down with GMA, Kylie confessed that she feels a “little guilty” about all the attention.

“I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. This is not that fascinating,’” she explained. “So it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support.”

While Kylie has garnered her own fan base, she remains the No. 1 supporter of Jason. Following the Eagles’ postseason loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rumors swirled that the center is headed toward retirement. Jason has not announced that he’s hanging up his jersey quite yet, but Kylie will be there for him no matter what.

“I think that whatever he does, he’s going to be successful in,” Kylie said of Jason’s next career steps. “And I’m not just saying that because I’m his wife, I think that it’s his personality. I’m very excited to see what he does next because I think he’s going to absolutely nail it.”

Jason still has plenty of time to decide his plans for next season, and in the meantime, he’s been cheering on Travis as the Chiefs head to Super Bowl LVIII. Jason and Kylie were in attendance at the Chiefs’ last two playoff games and officially met Swift for the first time.

Jason’s shenanigans during the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game made headlines earlier this month when he jumped out of his family’s suite shirtless and slammed some beers with fans in the stands.