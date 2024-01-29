Kylie Kelce has been dubbed Philly’s princess, but she’s just like Us.

“I feel almost a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing,” the 31-year-old wife of Jason Kelce in a Good Morning America segment that aired on Monday, January 29. “I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. … This is not that fascinating.’ So it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support.”

Kylie and Jason, 36, who wed in 2018 after meeting on Tinder, have been in the sports spotlight for years, but all eyes were on them when she was nine months pregnant at the 2023 Super Bowl. The couple would welcome their third daughter, Bennett, less than two weeks after Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles lost to his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the big game last February.

The couple, who also share Wyatt, 4, and Ellie, 2, have gotten even more attention with Travis, 34, dating Taylor Swift. Jason and Kylie met the Grammy winner, 34, for the first time at the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on January 21. (They saw each other again on Sunday, January 28, when the Chiefs secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl by beating the Baltimore Ravens.) Ahead of last week’s game, Kylie warned the Eagles center to be on his “best behavior.”

“I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,’” Jason told Travis on their “New Heights” podcast after the game. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

When the Chiefs beat the Bills, Jason made waves for his shirtless antics in the crowd.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason told his brother about jumping into the stands from the suite. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

The first part of Kylie’s GMA appearance aired on Friday, January 26, and she touched on Jason’s behavior.

“The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, ‘You know what, go ahead.’ That’s my husband,” she said. “And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in,’ because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum. You’re making their jobs harder.”

The field hockey coach was on the morning show to discuss her involvement in The Dove Self-Esteem Project.

“We’re making it a point right now to emphasize a positive tone when we talk about anything bodywise. Like, our one daughter will sort of rub her belly and I’m like, ‘Oh, that is the most beautiful belly I’ve ever seen,'” Kylie said. “But I am now hyper-aware of how I talk about myself and my body, not only in front of my daughters, but in front of my players. I think it’s important to model that positive body talk about yourself because then they’re taking that away from what you’re doing.”

Kylie also weighed in on Jason’s potential retirement from the NFL, noting: “I think that whatever he does he’s going to be successful in. I’m not just saying that because I’m his wife. I think that is his personality.”