Taylor Swift found a subtle way to show she was on board with Jason Kelce’s shirtless antics during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

The pop star, 34, took to social media on Wednesday, January 24, to “like” an Instagram clip of Jason, 36, boyfriend Travis Kelce discussing the Sunday, January 21, event during the most recent episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

The snippet, which was posted via the official “New Heights” Instagram account, featured the siblings discussing Jason’s decision to strip down in the cold after watching Travis, 34, score a touchdown in the first quarter.

“You celebrated my touchdown by taking your shirt off, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a bear with the fans [and] then jumping back into the suite,” Travis recalled, noting that he watched the viral moment afterward and could confirm it was “pure pandemonium.”

While Travis said he wanted more “cameras” on Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, in the suite to get her reaction, Jason confessed he gave her a “heads up” before actually jumping out the window into the “dead of winter.”

“The moment we got into that suite, I’m like, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite,’” he recalled telling Kylie, 31, to which he claims his wife replied, “Don’t you dare.”

According to Jason, Kylie —who he wed in 2018 — gave him a warning ahead of the game to be on his “best behavior” as she knew the couple would be seeing Swift. Jason, however, countered her warning, arguing, “Kylie the first time I met you I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar, this is part of the charm. … This is my best first impression and this is my best chance.”

Sunday’s game marked the first time Jason and Kylie met Swift since the singer began dating Travis in summer 2023. While Swift has been spotted supporting Travis and Chiefs games all over the country — often alongside Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce — Jason and Kylie have been busy due to Jason’s own NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles. (The Eagles’ 2023-2024 season came to an end on January 15 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

When the Chiefs and the Eagles had their post-Super Bowl LVII showdown in November 2023, Swift was unable to attend due to a rescheduled Eras Tour concert in Brazil.

The wait was seemingly worth it, as Travis said during Thursday’s podcast that Swift was a big fan of Jason, telling his brother, “Tay absolutely loved you.”

Sure enough, footage found via social media from Sunday’s game showed Swift and Jason high-fiving while they watched the Chiefs defeat the Bills 27-24. Jason also spotted a young fan of Swift’s in the crowd during the game and brought her over to the Grammy winner for a quick hello.

“We’re gonna show this to Taylor,” Jason could be seen saying in footage shared via social media, bringing the fan over to the suite window to wave to Swift, who was seen returning the gesture.

As for Kylie’s reaction to her husband’s hilarious shenanigans, Kylie commented on the “New Heights” Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she plans on using the incident as leverage.

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote