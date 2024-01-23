Jason Kelce helped make a little girls’ dreams of meeting Taylor Swift come true.

In a viral moment at the Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, January 21, an eight-year-old girl named Ella was lifted up to Swift’s suite by Jason, 36, after he saw her sign dedicated to the pop star.

“I’ve been a fan since I was about five,” Ella explained to News10NBC on Monday, January 22. “I like [Taylor Swift’s] personality and how she sings and when I heard that she was going to the Bills game I thought, ‘Yeah!’ Buffalo Bills plus Taylor Swift equals best first game ever!”

Ella explained to the outlet that she and her mom, Jessica, made the sign to get Swift’s attention and even wore a sweatshirt that said, “In my playoff era.”

While Jessica explained that her and Ella were just “hoping to see” Swift, 34, walk in or out of the suite as their seats were on the other side of the stadium, one of Jessica’s friends who was sitting closer to the singer’s suite switched places with them.

“So her friend’s brother was, like, directly in front of Taylor, so, we walked over there and then the two guys in front of us were yelling to Jason, like … ‘Give her a chance,’” Ella shared. “And then, Jason drank his beer and then he opened up the window, he climbed out of the suite and gave the girl next to us a photo and then he said, ‘Let’s show Taylor this sign.’”

When Jason lifted her up, Ella said that Taylor “smiled” and looked “so happy.” After the once in a lifetime moment, she could not contain her excitement. “Like, oh my goodness, I feel like shocked and happy at the same time,” Ella gushed, adding that she burst into tears. (While the sign wasn’t visible per the social media footage, some fans claimed it read, “I love Taylor Swift.”)

Before making Ella’s day, Jason seemed to be having a great time in the suite alongside Swift, his wife, Kylie Kelce, and his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, while watching brother Travis Kelce play.

In one monumental moment, Jason ripped off his shirt and started screaming after Travis, 34, made a touchdown. The Philadelphia Eagles center was also seen climbing into the stands, per fan footage.

“WE HAVE REACHED PEAK JASON KELCE,” the NFL captioned their Instagram post at the time.

While the Chiefs ultimately won 27-24, earning their place in the AFC Championship Game, Jason still posed for a selfie with a group of Bills fans holding a sign that read, “I [heart] T. Swift.”