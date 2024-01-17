Jason Kelce is the most dominant center in Philadelphia Eagles history — and possibly the entire NFL.

Kelce made his Eagles debut in 2011 and broke his first record that same year when he became the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 games that season at center.

He cemented himself as a fan-favorite after Super Bowl LII. Following the Eagles victory over the New England Patriots, Kelce delivered a passionate speech at the Eagles celebration parade while dressed up as a mummer – a musician who performs in the annual Philadelphia New Year’s parade.

“I’m going to take a second to talk to you about underdogs,” Kelce said to the crowd as he defended the Eagles coaching staff and players who were overlooked during their championship season. “Stefen Wisniewski wasn’t good enough, Jason Kelce is too small, Lane Johnson can’t lay off the juice, Brandon Brooks has anxiety, Carson Wentz didn’t go to a division one school, Nick Foles don’t got it … This entire organization with a bunch of driven men to accomplish something. We were a bunch of underdogs.”

Since that moment, Kelce has become a staple of the Eagles as he has broken franchise records and resigned multiple deals and extensions to stay in Philadelphia.

2011

Kelce was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. That same year, the NFL was in a lockout due to the owners and the National Football League Players Association not reaching an agreement for new contracts. While the draft took place in April 2011, the selected players were unable to sign their NFL contracts and practice with their respective teams until the strike was over in July 2011.

Once Kelce got his four-year contract situated, he joined the team’s practice squad and earned the role of starting center over Jamaal Jackson.

2012

After an impressive rookie year, Kelce returned to the field. However, his season was cut short in September after he tore his ACL and was out for the year.

2013

Kelce made a full recovery from his ACL tear and returned to the field with a vengeance. In the 2013 season, Kelce started in all his games and helped the Eagles make it to the playoffs.

2014

Following his breakout year, Kelce signed a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension with $13 million guaranteed. While he missed a few games that season to have surgery on a sports hernia, he was selected to play in his first Pro Bowl.

2015

Kelce had perfect attendance as he started in all 16 of his games that season. That same year, he also met his wife, Kylie Kelce.

2016

The following year, Jason continued his streak of starting in all 16 games that season.

2017

All of Jason’s hard work finally paid off as 2017 was his best season on record and earned his first All-Pro honor. He was rated the highest-rated offensive lineman and won the award for Run Blocker of the Year. That season, the Eagles secured a spot in the playoffs and advanced to Super Bowl LII, which was played the following year, where they ultimately defeated the Patriots.

2018

After reeling from Super Bowl LII, Jason made appearances at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade and had a memorable cameo on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He and Kylie also tied the knot after three years of dating.

The following season, Jason earned his second All-Pro award.

2019

Jason extended his contract with the Eagles to 2021. That same year, he became a father when he and Kylie welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2019.

2020

The center reached a milestone as he started in his 100th career game. He was also a finalist for the Art Rooney Award which celebrates sportsmanship on the field.

2021

Jason signed a new deal with the Eagles for $12 million. He also was the Eagle’s finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Kylie and Jason also expanded their family with daughter Eliotte in March 2021.

2022

Ahead of the season, Jason contemplated retirement but chose to stay with the Eagles another year. He signed a deal for $14 million which made him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

2023

Following the Eagles’ victorious 2022 season, they made it to Super Bowl LVII. Jason faced off against his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs who ultimately won the championship. Shortly after his Super Bowl appearance, Kylie gave birth to her and Jason’s third daughter Bennett.

Jason considered retirement again but decided to stay for one more season and signed a one-year contract with the Eagles.

2024

The Eagles’ playoff journey came to an end in January 2024, as they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While on the field, Jason looked emotional following the defeat. Following the game, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Jason told his teammates he was going to retire.