Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie Kelce, is planning to use his outrageous Bills behavior to her advantage.

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” Kylie, 31, wrote in the comments section of a video shared via the “New Heights” podcast’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, January 24.

In the clip, which was used to promote the podcast episode that dropped Wednesday morning, Jason, 36, gave a rundown of his highlights from Travis Kelce‘s recent playoff game. Jason and Kylie traveled to support Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21, at Highmark Stadium in New York. The Chiefs ultimately won 27-24, but it was Jason’s antics in the crowd that drew the most attention.

“You celebrated my touchdown by taking off your shirt, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a beer with the fans, then jumping back into the suite,” Travis teased his older brother. “I watched this and it was pure pandemonium.”

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Jason laughed and explained, “This is just a man in his elements with his Bills Mafia compadres enjoying the dead of winter. That’s what this is.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center, whose NFL season ended earlier this month, joked that he “got caught up in the magic” of the Bills loyal fan base and was “possessed” by the energy in the stadium. Along with his shirtless celebration being broadcast on TV, Jason made a memorable first impression on suitemate Taylor Swift. Sunday marked the first time he and Kylie met Swift, 34, who has been linked to Travis since last summer.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said, noting that he gave his wife “a heads-up” about what to expect. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Related: Inside Travis Kelce's Close Bond With His Sister-in-Law Kylie Kelce Jason Kelce‘s marriage to Kylie Kelce gave Travis Kelce “the best sister a guy could ask for.” Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. The little ones quickly grew fond of their “Uncle Trav,” who gushed over his “beautiful” nieces during Kylie’s special […]

While Kylie warned Jason to be on his “best behavior” in front of Swift, he argued that his goofing off was simply part of his “charm.” Travis reassured his brother, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

When it comes to the cat debate, fellow 92%ers will know Kylie previously tried to convince her husband to get a new pet during the podcast’s holiday special in December 2023. “Here’s the deal, I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat and he told me no,” she said at the time, teasing that Travis’ romance with Swift (famously a cat lover) could help sway the vote. “I feel like you might like cats now. I don’t want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here.”

Travis was seemingly on board, saying, “I will say this though, you get a good cat … you won’t have any mice, you won’t have any birds in the house.”