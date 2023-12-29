Kylie Kelce may have just dropped an Easter egg about brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kylie, 31, appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast on Friday, December 29, for a special holiday episode. After recapping how she and Jason, 36, spent Christmas with their daughters and discussing her viral Philadelphia Eagles jacket auction, Kylie seemingly made a subtle nod to Travis’ love life.

“Here’s the deal, I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat and he told me no,” Kylie said after warning Travis not to send her kids “anything with a heartbeat” unless he wants to find “a full petting zoo on your front lawn” the next day.

With Jason shooting down the cat idea, Kylie tried to get Travis, 34, to sway the vote. “I feel like you might like cats now,” she teased. “I don’t want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here.”

Listeners were quick to suspect Kylie’s comment was made in reference to Swift, also 34, who is famously a feline lover. Travis was first spotted with the pop star in September after she went to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for him and the Kansas City Chiefs, but Swift recently revealed to TIME magazine that the pair were already “a couple” by then.

Swift has supported Travis at multiple games since, spending Christmas in a stadium suite with her family and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, as the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25. Travis’ team lost, but he hinted that the rest of the holiday was much merrier.

“I’ve had better. … But it ended well,” he said on Friday. “It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people. That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

Travis went on to praise Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, who accompanied her to the game on Monday while dressed in a full Santa costume. “It was a full commit. He killed it,” Travis said, revealing that Austin, 31, gave him “a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time,” the 1994 film Little Giants. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag.”

While the couple’s families have bonded in recent months, Travis hasn’t mentioned whether he’s officially been introduced to Taylor’s three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. He should be well-equipped to handle the pets as the Kelce brothers had a “good cat” growing up named Flash.

“We didn’t know if Flash was dead or alive,” Travis joked on Friday. “Flash was outside. … Flash would be gone for, like, two weeks at a time, come to the back door and just be like, ‘Meow.'”

Fans have grown familiar with Taylor’s furry friends over the years, and she previously confessed that her cats are some of her closest confidants. “I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, ‘I gotta do this,'” she joked to TIME in 2019, describing what she admires most about the animals. “They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life.”