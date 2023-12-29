Taylor Swift didn’t make her debut on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast for the Kelce family holiday special, but her brother, Austin Swift, did earn a special shout-out from Kylie Kelce.

During the Friday, December 29, episode of the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the wife of the Eagles center gave Austin the honor of “New Heights Holiday Stamp of the Week.”

“I was going to pick on Travis. I was going to say whoever wore the Santa suit,” Kylie, 31, said when asked to make her pick at the end of the episode.

“That was Austin Swift,” Travis replied. “Well, it was Santa.”

Kylie praised the “full” commitment of wearing the outfit to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25, adding, “I respect a full commit.”

“It was a full commit. He killed it,” Travis agreed. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag.”

“Like the Santa sack?” Kylie asked before Jason, 36, inquired on what the present was.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“[He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time … Little Giants,” Travis revealed.

Jason was also clearly a fan of the 1994 movie, calling the gift “dope” as Kylie agreed that the present was “awesome.”

Taylor and Austin were spotted walking to the private suite at Arrowhead Stadium with their father, Scott Swift and their mother, Andrea Swift. Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, joined the Swift family for the game. During his appearance on Friday’s podcast, Ed revealed that Travis had replicas of Travis and Jason’s first Super Bowl trophies made for their dad for Christmas.

“It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people,” Travis said of his Christmas day with dad and the Swift family. “That’s always going to save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

The siblings previously teased a possible Taylor cameo during the Wednesday, December 27, installment of their podcast. “We got a guest episode coming up!” Travis hinted while thanking fans for “being so loyal” and showing love for the Kelce family.

Travis and Jason, 36, added that the “Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular” would feature “a revolving door of Kelce family members” as special guests. The duo revealed that listeners would be receiving answers to some of their burning questions as Travis said, “I got some good ones.”

Related: 10 Reasons Taylor Swift Was the Queen of Our Hearts in 2023 Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Taylor Swift doesn’t celebrate her birthday until December 13, but she spent all year dominating the pop culture landscape. Already a 12-time Grammy winner, Swift’s career skyrocketed even further with the debut of her highly anticipated Eras Tour and its subsequent concert film, both of which broke records across the board. She […]

When Jason asked whether the questions were for their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, or his wife, Kylie, Travis played coy, leading some fans to speculate that Taylor might be stopping by for the Christmas special.

The “New Heights” podcast has played a huge role in the beginning of her relationship with Travis, who shared during a July episode that he tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City concert but failed to meet her at the time.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she gushed in her Time cover story earlier this month.

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Although Taylor and Travis did not go public with their romance until September, she divulged that they “started hanging out right after” he gave her a shout-out on the podcast.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor explained, noting that she and Travis were already “a couple” when she was spotted at her first Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”