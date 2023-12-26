Taylor Swift’s younger brother, Austin Swift, might just be off the market.

Austin kept a low profile — he seemed to be dressed as Santa Claus — as he appeared alongside rumored girlfriend Sydney Ness while attending the Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas in 2023. His sister, Taylor, and their parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were also in attendance.

Austin has been romantically linked to Ness since September 2022, when they were first spotted holding hands during a walk around New York City. The duo have kept their relationship out of the public eye, rarely getting spotted together.

Ness did, however, attend Taylor’s iconic 4th of July celebration in July 2023. She was spotted wearing a blue bikini in a photo shared via the singer’s Instagram at the time.

While Ness’ Instagram account is full of her modeling photos, Austin barely uses social media, so there are no pictures of their rumored romance thus far.

However, the pair were seen showing Taylor some support in her new relationship when attending a separate Chiefs game in October 2023. At the time, Austin walked alongside Ness and Blake Lively as Swift entered MetLife stadium for a Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Austin’s rumored girlfriend:

1. Where Is Sydney Ness From?

According to her social media accounts, Ness is a Wisconsin native.

“Wisconsinite at heart,” her TikTok bio reads.

2. What Is Sydney Ness’ Job?

Ness is a model. According to her Instagram profile, she’s signed by Ford Models in New York City and Women Management Los Angeles in California.

Since kicking off her modeling career, Ness has spoken candidly about the importance of body positivity in the industry.

“Body positivity means not only accepting the body you were so blessed to have, but also people around you,” she shared in a 2018 interview with Ete Swimwear. “Not judging others for being ‘too small’ or ‘too big.’ Just recognizing beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.”

3. Is Sydney Ness a Photographer?

When she’s not modeling, Ness moonlights as a photographer. She has an Instagram account dedicated to this part of her career, and the images she’s snapped in the past are showcased on her website.

4. Does Sydney Ness Have a Dog?

Ness is a proud dog mom to a golden retriever named Harley, according to various social media posts.

5. Is Sydney Ness Dating Austin Swift?

While the two have not confirmed their relationship outright, Ness has been spotted holding hands with Austin in NYC. The model has also been seen with the Swift family on various occasions.