Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce keep listeners coming back to their “New Heights” podcast, but fans really love when Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, stops by, as she did during the siblings’ Christmas special.

Kylie, 31, made a guest appearance during the Friday, December 29, episode of the podcast. When asked whether she had “any idea” that her signed Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket would ignite a bidding war during its November auction, Kylie confessed she was surprised by the hype. (Actor Rob McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, placed the winning offer of $100,000.)

“I’m extremely grateful to the McElhenneys for this,” Kylie said on Friday, teasing that she wouldn’t be “worthy” of bidding on the jacket worn by the late Princess Diana in the ’90s that inspired the auction for the Eagles Autism Foundation. “We had absolutely no idea that auctioning one off would be able to [raise that much money].”

Kylie gushed that it was “so amazing” to have the support of McElhenney and Olson. “It’s mind-boggling. I can’t thank them enough for being that generous,” she added. “It’s pretty absurd.”

Travis, 34, agreed that the frenzy sparked by Kylie’s signed jacket was “absurd,” but he proudly celebrated his sister-in-law’s achievement. “You killed it,” he said. “You’re a star in every form of the word.”

Kylie’s appearance came shortly after Jason, 36, and Travis hinted that “a revolving door of Kelce family members” would be participating in the “Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular.” They teased that fans would finally be getting answers to a few big questions, with Travis adding, “I got some good ones.” Travis played coy when pressed about whether the questions were for Kylie or his and Jason’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, leading some listeners to speculate that Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, might be making her first cameo on the podcast. (While she didn’t appear, Travis gave a shout-out to her brother, Austin Swift, for his Santa outfit at the Christmas Day Chiefs game.)

Jason and Travis’ holiday podcast episode came out after Christmas as the brothers were both busy with football games on Monday, December 25. Jason and the Eagles ended their losing streak by defeating the New York Giants, but Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with Taylor, 34, and her family in the stands.

Kylie previously revealed that she and Jason would be delaying the Christmas festivities for their three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months, due to their dad’s football schedule, but she noted on Friday that plans had changed.

“Our plan up until probably Saturday was to do Christmas completely on the 26th,” she explained on the podcast. “So basically to pretend that it wasn’t happening on the 25th and then suddenly that’s Christmas Eve and the following morning after the game, Jason would be home for the full day and we’d get to do the full Christmas morning and into Christmas dinner.”

Kylie said that the family “lucked out” with Jason’s schedule, which allowed him to be home for most of Christmas morning before heading to the stadium. “We were able to do gifts Monday morning and then dinner the 26th,” she said, joking that the Kelces were “a little busy” after the game. “You know, [Jason] likes to lallygag, so we were at the stadium until 10 o’clock. … Literally just moseying.”