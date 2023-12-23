Kylie Kelce‘s Christmas plans include a delayed celebration with husband Jason Kelce and their three daughters.

“We actually will be celebrating Christmas on the 26th,” Kylie, 31, told People in an interview published on Saturday, December 23. “Lucky for us, our girls cannot read a calendar yet, so we are going to take full advantage of that and pretend that Christmas is the 26th. And I mean, top-to-bottom, presents and all, 26th of December.”

Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months, will open their presents from Santa Claus on Tuesday because dad Jason has a football game. He’ll be playing football at Lincoln Financial Field with the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on the New York Giants.

Since it’s a home game, Kylie plans to take the little girls to watch their dad — but she warned that she can’t be 100 percent sure that all three kids will be there.

“The plan, right now, is to take the girls,” Kylie said. “I always say the plan is to take the girls because if push comes to shove, we can make other arrangements for them — whether it’s because of the weather or they’re just not into it. But they’ve been talking about getting back to a game, so that is the plan right now.”

The girls already got some one-on-one time with Santa earlier this year when he surprised the Kelce family their Minted holiday card photoshoot. Elliotte quickly asked, “Can I have dinosaurs?” Wyatt, meanwhile, was hopeful that she would find a Barbie doll under the Christmas tree.

December 25 is all about football for the Kelce family. While Jason plays in Pennsylvania, brother Travis Kelce will play in Missouri as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, is a big supporter of both of her boys, but the holidays are about the little ones. She revealed that she’ll spend Christmas with Jason, Kylie and their three girls. “I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad,” she told People on December 21.

Earlier this month, Kylie revealed that Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett are learning more about their family’s sport. “You can see how they’re picking up on those small hints and cues and learning how to watch football,” Kylie shared, noting that Elliotte “will cheer at the right times where it’s almost as if she understands the game.”

However, it’s when the girls see their family members that they’re really locked in. “[They] like to look at the TV for times that Jason might have his helmet off, or Uncle Trav might have his helmet off,” she said. “Those are the moments when I can really suck them into a game because then they don’t look like every other person on the field. When the helmets are off, they can say, ‘Oh, that’s definitely dad.’”