Jason and Kylie Kelce have kicked off the 2023 holiday season with their adorable family Christmas card.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, sported a festive sweater featuring red and green ornaments while posing alongside his wife and their three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months — for the holiday card, which was designed by artist Megan Cash and originally shared by Today.com on Thursday, November 16.

Kylie, for her part, matched the card’s red, white and green plaid border by donning a green sweater and jeans, while their little ones coordinated in gray, pink and brown outfits. Even the family’s two dogs, Winnie and Baloo, got into the Christmas spirit by wearing matching reindeer ears.

Jason and Kylie welcomed daughter Wyatt in 2019, one year after they tied the knot. Their family continued to grow with the birth of Elliotte in 2021. The couple welcomed their latest addition, daughter Bennett, earlier this year. “Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” the pair captioned a sweet nap of their newborn via a joint Instagram post in February. “Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21 inches long.”

Related: Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie McDevitt's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Ahead of the family’s first Christmas with baby Bennett, Jason is spreading more holiday cheer with the Eagle’s second annual charity album, A Philly Special Christmas Special. Released on Wednesday, November 15, the album features a special duet of Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, singing “Fairytale of Philadelphia.”

Jason took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to celebrate the track debuting at No. 8 on Apple Music charts. “This is incredibly humbling, thank you to all for supporting!!” he wrote alongside a pic of the charts. The tune ranked in between two Jelly Roll songs, “Need A Favor” and “Save Me” featuring Lainey Wilson.

Travis, 34, is not the album’s only celebrity feature, as Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee, The Hooters’ Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman, members of The War on Drugs and The Silver Ages Choir lent their musical talents to the album. The NFL team’s 2022 holiday album raised over $1 million for local charities.

Ahead of A Philly Special Christmas Special‘s release, many fans speculated the album would feature a surprise cameo from Taylor Swift because of her relationship with Travis. The pair sparked romance rumors in September after Swift, 33, attended several of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games. They made things official in October by following up cameos on Saturday Night Live with back-to-back date nights in New York City.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

“Will taylor be on it now too,” a fan commented on an Instagram post about the brother’s Christmas duet. The album’s official Instagram account teased a potential appearance from Swift by responding, “We love a Christmas miracle 🥹✨.”

Swift did not sing on the album, but fans have speculated that the album’s vinyl artwork features a cartoon version of the “Anti-Hero” singer. “A Philly Special Christmas Special limited edition vinyl artwork is a true ode to Philadelphia,” the album’s Instagram account captioned a pic of the Peanuts-inspired drawing. “The back cover is filled with Philly legends and some of your favorite faces. Can you name everyone who came to see the show? 👀.”