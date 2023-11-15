It’s about to be a very Kelce Christmas.

Jason Kelce recruited younger brother — and Kansas City Chiefs tight end — Travis Kelce for the Philadelphia Eagles’ second annual holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas. The pair teamed up for the duet “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” which will be released on Wednesday, November 15.

Ahead of the song’s premiere, the album’s official Instagram page released a tease of the song. “Philly, are we going to let a Chief steal the show? No way,” the captioned the post. “But we are going to enjoy the newly reimagined single, ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia’ by Jason & Travis Kelce. Streaming everywhere tomorrow! 🎄.”

Along with a sneak peek of the track is a clip of Jason and Travis singing as wooden figurines — dressed in their holiday best — while other Eagles players look on in jealousy.

“You are handsome,” Travis croons to Jason during the performance. Jason replies, “You are pretty” before the younger Kelce adds, “You’re the king of South Philly.”

A Philly Special Christmas, which is a follow-up to the team’s 2022 album that raised over $1 million for local charities, will hit shelves on Friday, December 1, and feature tunes from Jason and fellow offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, as well as Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee, The Hooters’Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman,members of The War on Drugs and The Silver Ages Choir.

The NFL took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 13, to show how the duet came to be, sharing a video of Jason, 36, asking Travis, 34, to “hop on” a song for the record.

“It’s, like, two people fighting, but then they really love each other,” Jason explained to his little brother on the phone in the clip. “It kind of works really good for our relationship. I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you’re wrapped up in your family’s lives and how much that impacts where you end up in life.”

While promoting the album during an October appearance on the Today show, Jason quipped it would be “pretty incredible” to have Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also sing on the album — but noted that fans will have to wait a little longer for that wish to come true. (Travis and Swift, 33, have been romantically linked since she attended one of his Chiefs games in September.)

“Maybe. Not this one, not this time around. … Maybe in the future,” he teased, to which Today host Sheinelle Jones replied, “Talk about raising money for charity. You could break the internet.”

Jason and Travis opened up about making the album with Mailata, 26, during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast earlier this month. Mailata, for his part, shared that the men “got to see the creation of the songs more this year than we did last year, and I’m going to take that with me forever.”

Jason agreed with his teammate, adding, “I’m right there with you, and I think that me, you and Lane get put on the face of the album, but there are so many musicians.”

Travis, meanwhile, said it was “really cool” to watch the project come together. “Hats off to you guys,” he said.