Santa Claus is coming to town on the Philadelphia Eagles’ annual holiday album — and Jason Kelce knows brother Travis Kelce’s participation makes it better.

“You’re the enemy, but you’re still a part of the family,” Jason, 35, said during the Friday, November 3, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “Extended.”

Jason then revealed that he and Travis reimagined a version of “Fairy Tale of New York” by The Pogues. The Eagles center noted that they swapped “the lyrics around to be ‘Fairy Tale of Philadelphia.’”

Podcast guest — and Jason’s Eagles teammate — Jordan Mailata then chimed in, noting that he “didn’t know” that Travis, 34, had musical talents in the first place.

“Trav is better than me at everything, including singing,” Jason quipped. “And we’re gonna find that out real quick.”

Mailata, 26, was a big fan of Travis’ “raspy voice” on the track.

“I can’t wait to hear what you guys have kind of tweaked and turned in the new Philly Christmas album,” Travis replied. “I haven’t even listened to my part. Like, dude, I do not want to hear myself sing like that. I [have] more of, like, a rock ’n’ roll voice.”

The Eagles dropped their debut album last holiday season to benefit local nonprofit organizations. Jason and a number of his teammates, including Mailata, Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson, put their fresh takes on classic Christmas tunes and its profits raised more than $1.25 million.

Following the record’s success, Kelce, Johnson, 33, and Mailata recorded 11 more holiday songs for the sophomore album, A Philly Special Christmas Special. The LP, currently available for preorder, will also feature duets with Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee, The Hooters’ Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman, members of The War on Drugs and The Silver Ages Choir.

“I wouldn’t say I killed it, man. We all have our part to play on the album,” Mailata said during a Friday episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “I definitely sang on a lot of the songs, but again … it wasn’t just me.”

A Philly Special Christmas Special will also feature an original song “penned by Jason Kelce, himself,” according to a product listing for the vinyl record. Kelce’s song is titled “Santa’s Night.”

While Travis has yet to listen to A Philly Special Christmas Special, the LP does already have three big fans: Jason’s three daughters.

“They sing along, they love them,” Jason — who shares Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with wife Kylie Kelce — gushed to Today last month. “Wyatt, all last Christmas, she always kept asking me to hear ‘Santa Claus is Coming To Town.’ They’re all into it for sure.”

A Philly Special Christmas Special drops on Friday, December 1.