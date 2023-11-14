The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to release their second holiday album with a few special guests — and fans are hoping Taylor Swift is one of them.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and his teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are dropping A Philly Special Christmas Special next month, but fans will get an early taste of the festive record on Wednesday, November 15, with a single featuring Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce.

“You’ve been asking. It’s finally here! The Kelce brothers are bringing the Christmas cheer 🎄,” read an Instagram post shared by the A Philly Special Christmas account on Monday, November 13.

Swifties and football lovers alike took to the comments section with their predictions for the song. “Will taylor be on it now too,” one social media user wondered, to which the album’s account replied, “We love a Christmas miracle 🥹✨.”

Some fans tried to guess what song the brothers recorded, from “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” to Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm.” Another user teased, “A Philly Christmas Special (Travis’ Version) if you will.”

A separate post uploaded on Monday showed Jason, 36, attempting to convince Travis, 34, to sing on the album. “We’re here recording the Christmas album and the guys have an idea that maybe you can hop on,” Jason says in a phone call to his brother. “It’s like two people fighting, but then they really love each other. Kinda works really good for our relationship.”

The caption of the post encouraged fans to stream the holiday hit when it drops on Wednesday, hinting, “Travis is game, but what Christmas song could it be? 🤔.”

Like 2022’s A Philly Special Christmas, proceeds from the upcoming holiday album will benefit local charities including Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The NFL stars are hoping to surpass last year’s impressive $1.25 million in fundraising.

Jason previously joked that the easiest way to break last year’s record would be to feature Swift, 33, who has been romantically linked to Travis since September. “That would be pretty incredible,” he told Today in October. “But maybe in the future.”

While Swift may not be making an appearance, the Eagles athletes scored some big names for their second album, including Patti LaBelle. “I got stage fright,” Mailata teased on Today of working with the legendary artist. “Every time I opened my mouth to sing with her, I just couldn’t.”

Travis’ feature on the record, however, has sparked some controversy among die-hard Eagles fans, with one Instagram user commenting on Monday, “Is nothing sacred? I mean this is cool but it’s a birds thing!!” (Travis plays tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.)

“You’re the enemy, but you’re still a part of the family. Extended,” Jason told his younger sibling on their “New Heights” podcast earlier this month, later teasing, “Trav is better than me at everything, including singing. And we’re gonna find that out real quick.”