Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion after learning of his first two Grammy nominations.

“I’m not sure if I’ll post this or not because I’m so emotional but the greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they’ve been nominated for a Grammy,” the singer, 38, told his fans in a Friday, November 10, Instagram video before breaking down in tears. “I got to hear that this morning. I haven’t cried like this since my daddy died. I tried to make this video seven times, y’all. I love y’all, man. So f—king much.”

The country star added that he was initially “embarrassed” to post the candid clip but his wife, Bunnie XO, told him that his “honesty and rawness” is what got him “this far.” Promising that he would post a “more complete thought” about the nominations when he gets his “head together,” he added, “I just never would’ve imagined.”

The singer is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 ceremony, in which other nominees include The War and Treaty, Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again…, Coco James, Victoria Monét and Noah Kahan. He’s also up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the remix of his song “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, which was originally featured on his 2020 studio album, Self Medicated.

Following news of his Grammy nods on Friday, friends and fans quickly took to Jelly Roll’s comments section to celebrate and applaud his vulnerability. Wilson, 31, who is also up for Best Country Album for her record Bell Bottom Country, wrote: “Jelly, I love ya. Your energy is contagious. See ya at the GRAMMYs.”

Fellow country singer Miranda Lambert also showed her support with a heart and raised hand emoji, while Wynonna Judd wrote: “YOU DESERVE IT ALL!!!!!!! 🙌 We are so happy for you!!!!!!! Congratulations my sweet friend ❤️.”

It’s been a big year for Jelly Roll. The Grammy nominations come on the heels of his win for New Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards, which took place on Wednesday, November 8, in Nashville. In April, he walked away with Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year for his single, “Son of a Sinner.”

After the Recording Academy released the full list of Grammy nods on Friday, Jelly Roll opened up to American Songwriting about such an esteemed recognition coming just days after his big CMA win.

“There is no greater honor than to be nominated for a Grammy — and to have it all happen two days after winning CMA New Artist of the Year is unbelievable,” he told the outlet. “To be in an all-genre category representing country is beyond an honor. To be able to write a song like ‘Save Me’ with someone that I grew up with and for the Academy to acknowledge it with a nomination — and for Lainey Wilson to have added her talent, heart, and spirit on it — I’ve been crying all morning.”