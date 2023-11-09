Country music stars are celebrating big wins at the 2023 CMA Awards.

This year’s ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday, November 8, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, is being hosted by NFL legend Peyton Manning and country music’s own Luke Bryan for the second year in a row. In addition to his hosting duties, Bryan, 47, will perform a medley of his hits during the show, including “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” and more.

Other performances will come from some of country music’s biggest names, like Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Lainey Wilson — the latter of whom leads this year’s nominees with nine nods.

Wilson, 31, is breaking all types of CMA Awards records. She is the first artist in 13 years to land two nominations for Single of the Year. Wilson and Carrie Underwood are also both up for Entertainer of the Year, marking the first time that two women have been nominated in the category for four consecutive years.

“Holy moly y’all. Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes,” Wilson wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) after the nominations were announced in September. “Being nominated in these categories with my friends means the world to me. Entertainer of the Year?! Absolutely surreal. We bust our butts on the road every night to give yall the best show & I have the time of my life doing it. All I gotta say is thank yall. I love country music.”

Jelly Roll follows Wilson with five nominations while Luke Combs and HARDY are both tied for third with four each.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of 2023 CMA Awards nominees and look for the bold names to see who won:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs

“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson

“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Gettin’ Old — Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Song of the Year

“Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like a Truck” — Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” — David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“Wait in the Truck” — Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” — Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown

“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

“Light on in the Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde

“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion

“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters