Country music stars are celebrating big wins at the 2023 CMA Awards.
This year’s ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday, November 8, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, is being hosted by NFL legend Peyton Manning and country music’s own Luke Bryan for the second year in a row. In addition to his hosting duties, Bryan, 47, will perform a medley of his hits during the show, including “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” and more.
Other performances will come from some of country music’s biggest names, like Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Lainey Wilson — the latter of whom leads this year’s nominees with nine nods.
Wilson, 31, is breaking all types of CMA Awards records. She is the first artist in 13 years to land two nominations for Single of the Year. Wilson and Carrie Underwood are also both up for Entertainer of the Year, marking the first time that two women have been nominated in the category for four consecutive years.
“Holy moly y’all. Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes,” Wilson wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) after the nominations were announced in September. “Being nominated in these categories with my friends means the world to me. Entertainer of the Year?! Absolutely surreal. We bust our butts on the road every night to give yall the best show & I have the time of my life doing it. All I gotta say is thank yall. I love country music.”
Jelly Roll follows Wilson with five nominations while Luke Combs and HARDY are both tied for third with four each.
Keep scrolling for a complete list of 2023 CMA Awards nominees and look for the bold names to see who won:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
“Fast Car” — Luke Combs
“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson
“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Gettin’ Old — Luke Combs
One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Song of the Year
“Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like a Truck” — Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” — David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“Wait in the Truck” — Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
“Save Me” — Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” — Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Music Video of the Year
“Light on in the Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde
“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion
“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
New Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters