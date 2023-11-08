Fans can expect the biggest names in country music to show Us their fierce fashion sense at the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8.

From glittering gowns and flirty frocks to stylish suits, the Bridgestone Arena red carpet will be one to remember.

Aside from serving up fashionable eye candy, the CMAs will be a treat for country music lovers.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are slated to host the ceremony, which will include performances by Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll and more.

Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band will also hit the stage to pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett, who died in September. The “Margaritaville” singer was 76 when he passed away after privately battling skin cancer for four years.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” Buffett’s team wrote in a statement shared via Instagram at the time. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Check back later to see best and boldest fashion moments from the 2023 CMA Awards: