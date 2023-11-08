Nashville is the home of country — and celebrities including Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively love the city for the music scene and its equally as-happening eateries.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is taking you inside the heart of Music City and shining a light on the town’s celebrity-approved restaurants, bars and more. First up: The Bluebird Cafe.

Don’t let the venue’s location in a small strip mall deter you from venturing outside Downtown Nashville for a show in this famous spot. A-Listers such as Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and Swift, 33, have all been spotted inside the intimate music hall, which is known for its “Shhh policy,” making it easier for artists to focus on their craft.

Plus, Nashville fans will remember the concert space from the ABC drama. Throughout the series, which ran from 2012 to 2018, the characters performed many shows for the 90 concertgoers who fit inside.

If you’re looking for an even more relaxed music venue, hit up Santa’s Pub off Bransford Ave. The watering hole was made famous for its holiday decorations and ability to draw in big names for its nightly karaoke shows, including Musgraves, 35.

“It’s my bar in Nashville,” the “Golden Hour” singer told The Boston Globe in February 2013, revealing she frequents the joint when she’s not touring. “Basically, it’s [a] year-round Christmas-themed karaoke dive bar in a double-wide trailer. The outside is a huge mural of Santa on a motorcycle.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted at the dive bar in July. The couple were seen laughing and drinking during what appeared to be a date night, according to fans’ social media posts.

For all the foodies traveling to Nashville, Lively, 36, and husband Ryan Reynolds are known to chow down at The Pancake Pantry. The brunch spot has been serving locals and tourists alike since 1961 and is worth the long line, trust Us.

When it comes to shopping, visitors can’t miss Draper James in the 12 South neighborhood. Reese Witherspoon’s flagship clothing boutique screams “southern belle” and is a must for anyone trying to get a taste of the local styles.

Watch the exclusive video above for more insider tips on where to go in Nashville. Check back weekly for an all-new Us Weekly “VIP Guide” episode.