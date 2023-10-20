Tom Brady was quick to call out Peyton Manning after learning his former football rival threw shade at his lavish vacations.

“I’m sure the temperature was perfect,” Brady, 46, wrote via X on Thursday, October 19, trolling Manning, 47, after he complained about a cold Delta flight he was stuck on post-retirement.

The former New England Patriots quarterback then shaded Manning’s cushy playing days as an Indianapolis Colt inside the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. “Peyton could never handle life outside the dome … 🙄😂,” Brady, who retired for the second time from the NFL in February, quipped.

The retired athlete’s remarks came after Manning trolled Brady for his luxury travel accommodations, including a recent trip to the Bahamas on his $6 million yacht.

“Did he fly Delta to get to the yacht?” Manning asked during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, referring to Brady’s partnership with the airline. “Is there a direct Delta flight into the Bahamas so that he can get onto the yacht?”

Manning — who played against Brady 17 times in his career and lost the head-to-head series with six wins to Brady’s 11 — proceeded to tell a story about his own experience on Delta, joking that Brady would never have to deal with what he went through.

“I was on a Delta flight the other night; I flew back from Hawaii. My flight got canceled. I was in [seat] 36F. Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight, what do you think, A.J.?” Manning asked cohost A.J. Hawk, to which he replied, “Probably not in about 30 years, Peyton.”

Manning, who retired from the NFL in 2016, noted that on his Delta flight he was put in an “exit row,” which had one major downside … the temperature.

“I swear the door was open. It was as cold as I’ve ever been. I’ve played in some cold-weather games, I’ve been in Green Bay, played in New England,” he continued. “I asked the flight attendant, ‘Is there a warmer blanket?’ She was so disappointed that I was complaining about being cold, she wouldn’t give me a blanket, and I was like, ‘I’m just freezing, ma’am.’ I roughed it through in 36F and made it to my destination.”

This isn’t the first time Manning and Brady have bantered publicly. In June 2022, Brady posted an unflattering video of himself practicing in which his forehead and nose were enlarged on camera. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback then roasted Manning in the caption — because Manning is known for having a larger forehead.

“The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle 😂 Rude!” Brady wrote while sharing the video via X. Peyton’s brother — retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning — loved the dig, writing, “Your best joke!!” and reposted the clip to his socials.

One year prior, Peyton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and couldn’t help himself from throwing a little shade. “Next year, acceptance speeches will probably shrink to four minutes,” Peyton began his August 2021 speech. “Speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight. By the time Tom Brady is inducted, in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech to his Instagram account.”

All jokes aside, the two legendary NFL players have nothing but respect for their time on the gridiron together. “He always brought out the best in me and that’s why our games are some of my favorites,” Peyton said of Brady on a January 2020 episode of his show Peyton’s Place.

Brady agreed, telling his longtime opponent, “They’re the most memorable games in my career. I think I can remember all of them.”