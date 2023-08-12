Some stars simply just aren’t like Us — and they are proving it during summer 2023.

No stranger to being photographed hanging out on expensive boats, Leonardo DiCaprio continued his favorite pastime in the summer of 2023 alongside his longtime BFF Tobey Maguire. The two men hit the Saint-Tropez seas in July, the same month NBA legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were spotted on a luxurious yacht.

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson captioned a group pic with Jordan via Instagram. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

Scroll below to see more pics of rich celebrity men on yachts — because why not?