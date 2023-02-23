His muse! Brooklyn Beckham revealed he has “over 20” tattoos dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz — and he just got a full portrait of her.

“They’re very addictive,” the photographer, 23, revealed on E! News’ “The Rundown” on Wednesday, February 22. “Especially when you love someone, you just want to cover everywhere.”

Beckham, who married Peltz, 28, in April 2022 after nearly three years of dating, revealed that he got his first piece of ink in honor of the actress “pretty soon” after they got together. Now, he’s “half-covered in stuff for her,” he joked. Some of his other ink dedicated to his wife includes a sketch of her eyes, a romantic quote and his wedding vows. (The Bates Motel alum, for her part, also has her own ink dedicated to Brooklyn and once gifted him matching necklaces made with their wisdom teeth.)

The social media personality’s latest tattoo of Peltz comes amid the couple’s highly-publicized wedding drama, in which the two are embroiled in two lawsuits surrounding their nuptials from last year.

In December 2022, Nelson Peltz — the Last Airbender actress’ billionaire father — filed a lawsuit against Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, two of the wedding planners hired for the high-profile event, alleging they refused to refund him the $159,000 deposit he gave them, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. The investor further claimed that the pair exaggerated their experience, missed meetings with Nicola and her mother, Claudia Peltz, and made “references to alcohol use and possible abuse,” including one purported incident during which Braghlin allegedly told Brooklyn, Nicola and Claudia that she needed a drink because her “head [was] about to explode.” Nelson also claimed that Brahin and Grijalba recommended the family find a new team nine days before the wedding.

Two months after Nelson filed the lawsuit against the event coordinators, Braghin and Grijalba hit back with a countersuit in February 2023, requesting more than $50,000 in damages and alleging the Peltz family made difficult demands on short notice and with poor communication.

Moreover, the paperwork claimed that the Peltz family was adamant that Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn’s mother, not find out about any planning mishaps. (Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David Beckham’s four children.)

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the filing read.

Despite the longstanding rumors of a rift between the fashion designer, 48, and her daughter-in-law, all involved have denied any drama.

“[Nicola] is just wonderful,” the Spice Girl gushed on the talk show Lorraine in December 2020. “She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

Two years later, amid talk that Nicola was supposed to wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria while exchanging vows with Brooklyn, the New York native explained what really went down.

“I was going to, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola revealed to Vanity Fair in August 2022. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

Brooklyn added: “Everyone gets along, which is good.”