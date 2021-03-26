Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Get Matching ‘Wisdom Teeth’ Necklaces

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz have hearts, well rather teeth, of gold. Yep, you read that right. The 26-year-old model had her and her future hubby’s wisdom teeth encased in a gold mold and made into a matching necklaces.

While a split heart necklace or even some BFF charms would be a perfectly suitable I-can’t-live-without-you jewelry tribute, it seems the couple is perfectly happy with their toothy bling.

Peltz posted a close-up of their matching golden chains to Instagram Stories on March 25. She writes, “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend.”

Most people would likely have some valid questions if given their very own wisdom tooth necklace, but it seems the future bride and groom were equally excited about the jewelry. Beckham went so far as to say it was the “best gift.”

The 22-year-old photographer posted to his Instagram Stories the same day with a picture of the golden tooth. He writes, “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancée x I love you like crazy.”

He continues: “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz.”

Aside from their necklaces, the duo’s day was filled with more matchy-matchy activities. Beckham and Peltz also got identical butterfly tattoos from Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo!

The Bates Motel actress posted a behind the scenes clip of her fiancé getting his fresh ink. “Brooklyn Beckham took the most beautiful picture of a butterfly on set and now this,” she captioned the video, adding a smiley face and butterfly emoji.

While Beckham had two butterflies inked on his forearm, Peltz just got one right below her clavicle bone.

This isn’t the first time the couple has shown their love through jewelry, clothing and tattoos. In March 2021, Beckham shared a photo of a new ring he bought as a tribute to his fiancée. The Family Gothic Ring from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is engraved with “nicola” on the outside and “LOVE OF MY LIFE” on the inside.

Back in January 2021, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham also got a “Gina” tattoo in honor of Peltz’s late grandmother. She shared a photo of the fresh ink on her Instagram Stories, noting it was the “best birthday gift” from her husband-to-be.

Peltz and Beckham, who appear to be head-over-heals for each other, shared their engagement in July 2020 via Instagram.

Beckham captioned the announcement photo, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn wrote in an Instagram post on July 11. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”