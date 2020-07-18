Lucky lady! Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham made headlines when the two got engaged in July 2020, after dating for less than a year.

“Nicola and Brooklyn’s friends and family are so incredibly happy for them and believe they are truly soulmates,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the pair’s milestone.

The couple, who were first linked in October 2019 after being spotted at a Halloween party, announced their big news on July 11.

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” the Bates Motel alum wrote via Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Beckham revealed that he popped the question two weeks earlier in a similar social media tribute.

“I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” the photographer captioned the same photo of the pair, taken by his little sister Harper. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

The lovebirds received well wishes from Beckham’s mother, Victoria Beckham, who took to Instagram the same day to share her excitement over the news. “Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness,” the fashion designer wrote at the time. “We all love you both so much x.”

Brooklyn’s whirlwind romance with Peltz began one month after he split from Hana Cross. For her part, Peltz, was previously linked to Anwar Hadid.

The British model and the New York native began their relationship in October 2019, and became Instagram official in January 2020.

Since then, the couple have traveled together, spent time with one another’s families and gushed about their relationship via social media. They also celebrated Brooklyn’s 21st birthday in London with the Beckham clan in March 2020.

Before finding her forever love, Peltz had made a name for herself as an actress in both TV and film. She is also used to a big family, having numerous siblings herself, but unlike her fiancé, Peltz is the youngest in her group.

Scroll down to learn more about the woman marrying Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son.