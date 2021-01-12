Talk about a forever present. Brooklyn Beckham got a new tattoo for his fiancée Nicola Peltz’s birthday. But the design is not what you think.

On Tuesday, January 12, the 26-year-old model posted a picture to her Instagram Story, showing off Beckham’s new arm tat, which reads “Gina.” Turns out, this is a tribute to Peltz’s late grandmother, who passed away in January 2020. “Best birthday gift,” she wrote in her Story.

On Friday, January 9, the blonde beauty shared a couple of pics of her grandma in a touching tribute post via Instagram. “I cant believe it’s been a year since you left earth,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I will forever miss you and I wish so badly you could come visit me. I still don’t understand why you left on my birthday and I hope I can understand one day. today will always be for you. every time I see a rose I know you’re here with me.”

Her 21-year-old fiancé took to the comments to show his support. “Beautiful heart, beauty soul, beautiful person ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote. His mother, Victoria Beckham, also chimed in, writing, “Happy birthday x we love u!!! Kisses xxxxxx 💝

This new arm tat isn’t the first ink that the photographer has gotten for his soon-to-be wife. Back in October, Beckham debuted a tattoo of giant eyes on the back of his neck. Many fans were quick to speculate that the intricate design is Peltz’s eyes.

“Wait are those Nicolas eyes on the back of his neck..?” one commenter asked, while another simply wrote, “Omg you tattooed her eyes.”

Between the curve of the lids, the long lashes and the smokey liner, it appears to be an impressive recreation of her peepers. However, he has never confirmed this to be the case.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2020, after less than a year of dating. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he wrote in an Instagram post on July 11. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

Beckham proposed with a stunning 5-carat emerald diamond ring that’s equal parts elegant and unique.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)