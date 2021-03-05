Brooklyn Beckham wears his heart on his ring! The 22-year-old photographer, who has already gotten a handful of tattoos to show his love for fiancée Nicola Peltz, shared a new ring engraved with his future wife’s name and a sweet message.

On March 4, which happens to be Beckham’s birthday, the model posted a video to his Instagram story showing off his new bling. The ring is engraved with ‘nicola’ on the outside and ‘LOVE OF MY LIFE’ on the inside.

The heartfelt ring is the Family Gothic Ring from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and retails for $2,700. The gothic font is seemingly perfect to pay tribute to Beckham’s model fiancée too, as she uses the same font in her Instagram bio.

The 14K white gold ring features diamond studs on either side, totaling at 0.03 carats. And according to the website, this specific piece of jewelry was designed to “symbolize eternal love and strength,” making it the perfect choice for the couple who appear to be head-over-heels in love.

As for timing, the ring’s arrival was either quite serendipitous or a well-planned birthday gift Beckham ordered for himself. The piece by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, which is based out of New York, is custom made and required 3 to 4 weeks for production.

To show her love for the birthday boy, Peltz, 26, shared a loving post to Instagram. She captioned the beach picture, which was originally taken on October 25, 2020, “Happy birthday baby 💖 you’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold. i love you so so much brooklyn.”

Beckham responded in the comments: “Love you so much Nicola x my other half,” with two heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Beckham, who is the son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, has permanently immortalized his love for Peltz.

On January 20, Peltz posted a snap of her fiancé’s hand on her leg, revealing his new ink. Beckham’s new tattoo read, “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.”

Prior to this, Beckham had the name of Pelt’z grandmother, Gina, inked on his arm as a birthday gift for his fiancée.

After less than a year of dating, the couple shared their engagement news in July 2020 via Instagram. Beckham captioned the announcement photo, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn wrote in an Instagram post on July 11. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”