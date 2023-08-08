Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship with Tobey Maguire has seemingly been his longest relationship to date.

The buds met as child actors in the ’80s while they were auditioning for the same roles. DiCaprio revealed he was determined to make Maguire his friend when he saw him on the street as DiCaprio and his mom drove by.

“I literally jumped out of the car,” DiCaprio told Esquire in 2014. “I was like, ‘Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey!’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah — I know you. You’re … that guy.’ But I just made him my pal. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend.”

Maguire and Dicaprio’s connection blossomed as they bonded over shared experiences in the industry. Decades later, the twosome remain close friends who’ve both starred in movies together and taken vacations together.

