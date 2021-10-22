The mini Mannings! Eli Manning and Peyton Manning have seven children between them and keep the little ones’ lives pretty private.

The former professional football players both became fathers in the same month. Eli and his wife, Abby McGrew, welcomed daughter Ava on March 21, 2011, while Peyton and his wife Ashley Thompson’s twins, Marshal and Mosley, were born 10 days later.

After Ava’s arrival, Eli and his college sweetheart gave their baby girl three younger siblings — Lucy, Caroline and Charlie, born in 2014, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

The retired athletes have remained “very close” while bringing up their broods.

“When we talk every week, we always talk about our kids,” Eli told Parents magazine in 2014. “We also talk about the activities the kids are doing or what new walker or toy we got them. We exchange advice and talk about what cartoons, food, snacks or treats that the kids like.”

The Manning: A Father, His Sons and a Football Legacy author added at the time that he “definitely” goes to dad Archie Manning for advice.

“He is so helpful and is great with Ava,” the two-time Super Bowl winner told the magazine. “He always has the right answers to the many questions I throw at him.”

The former New York Giants player, for his part, gave his kids a sweet shoutout when he retired from the NFL in January 2020. “I don’t think I need to make public comments for my family to know how I think about them, but Abby, and to Ava and Lucy and Caroline and Charlie, you are my rock,” Eli said in his speech. ” look forward to a little downtime. I look forward to a little time with my family.”

Peyton retired four years ahead of his younger brother, similarly thanking his family members while emotionally signing off.

“There is no way to measure or properly express what a family like mine can mean,” the former Denver Broncos player said in 2016. “Mom, Dad, Cooper, Eli, extended family, you are the best. Ashley, your support is as potent a motivator as any man can have. Ashley’s and my kids, Marshall and Mosley, have only been around for a couple of years but they have changed my life forever. … I’m totally convinced that the end of my football career is just the beginning of something I haven’t even discovered yet. Life is not shrinking for me, it’s morphing into a whole new world of possibilities.”

Keep scrolling to see the Louisiana natives’ sweet moments with their kids over the years, from football games to baseball outings.