Travis Kelce might not be hitting the stage with Taylor Swift (yet), but he showed off his singing chops on a Christmas duet with his brother, Jason Kelce.

After their single, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” was released on Wednesday, November 15, it debuted at No. 8 on Apple Music charts.

“This is incredibly humbling, thank you to all for supporting!!” Jason, 36, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the charts.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” currently sits between two songs by country singer Jelly Roll. The No. 1 spot belongs to Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me.”

The song was released on Wednesday, November 15. The song is featured on the Philadelphia Eagles’ second holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special, which Jason recorded with his fellow offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. Proceeds from the project benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The trio’s first album, 2022’s A Philly Special Christmas, raised $1.25 million for charity.

Shortly before the song dropped, the NFL shared a TikTok video of Jason, 36, asking Travis, 34, to appear on the track. “It’s like two people fighting, but then they really love each other. It kind of works really good for our relationship,” Jason told his younger brother over the phone. “I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you’re wrapped up in your family’s lives and how much that impacts where you end up in life.”

While Travis did not need much convincing to sign on, he previously hinted that he had doubts about his performance. “Not saying it was good by any means, I’m just saying they made it sound extremely better than what I felt like I left that studio thinking,” he said during an episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast.

Jason, for his part, revealed in October that he would be thrilled to have Swift — who has been linked to Travis since September — on the Eagles’ next Christmas album. “That would be pretty incredible,” he said on the Today show at the time. “But maybe in the future.”

For now, Swift, 33, is busy on the international leg of her Eras Tour. Travis made headlines on Saturday, November 11, when he attended one of her shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift notably changed one of the lyrics of her song “Karma” to reference Travis, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” as he danced along in the VIP tent. The couple then shared a kiss as they greeted each other following her performance.

While both have packed schedules in the weeks ahead, Travis and Swift are not worried about their future. “Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”