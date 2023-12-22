Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce’s family Christmas card photo shoot included a special visit from a surprise guest: Santa Claus!

“Wanna read a book?” Jason, 36, asked his daughters in a behind-the-scenes video from the Minted holiday shoot shared via People. The Philadelphia Eagles center began reading aloud Clement Clarke’s “A Visit From St. Nicholas” poem to daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.

Dressed in a festive sweater, Jason sat next to Kylie, 31, with the three girls on their laps. As Jason continued reading, he was suddenly interrupted by a deep voice bellowing, “Ho ho ho.”

The Kelces quickly turned their heads and saw Santa, dressed in his classic red suit with a big white beard, walking their way. “Oh my gosh, that even scared Dad,” Jason quipped.

Santa joined the family on the bench, where Elliotte quickly shared her present wish list out loud. “Can I have dinosaurs?” the toddler asked St. Nick. Wyatt, meanwhile, pointed out that she was hopeful to find a Barbie toy under the tree.

Santa calmly replied that he “will do the very best [he] can” to deliver the goodies to Wyatt and Elliotte this year.

Jason and Kylie, who wed in 2018, released their Christmas card last month, posing in their backyard with their kids and their two dogs, Winnie and Baloo.

Days later, Jason hinted to his brother, Travis Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast that he was thinking of getting the girls Dino Ranch and Bluey toys for the holiday. Kylie’s gift, meanwhile, would be a complete surprise.

“I actually already have Kylie’s gift and I think she’s seen it 15 times,” Jason quipped on the November 22 episode. “She helps me organize my entire closet, so I don’t know where to hide it. But it’s good. It’s really good.”

Both Jason and Travis, who play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, have NFL games scheduled on Christmas Day. Due to their football schedules, it is likely that the Kelce celebrations will be delayed.

Jason and Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, will be celebrating with Jason, Kylie and her granddaughters, which she told People earlier this week. Her plans will even feature some very sweet treats.

“I bake cinnamon rolls. They’re always my favorite, my go-to. I can only do it a couple times a year, [they are] so sugary,” Donna exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “I’m not a good cook, but I love to bake.”