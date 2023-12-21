Kylie Kelce and her Philadelphia Eagles community celebrated the holidays with a blowout “EaGals” bash.

Jordan Lovato, who is married to Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato, shared a glimpse of the festivities via TikTok on Thursday, December 21. “🎤🫳🏻 EaGals Holiday Party 2023!!! Huge thank you to @Kylie Kelce & @Annie Elliott!!” she wrote in the caption. (Kylie and Annie are married to center Jason Kelce and kicker Jake Elliott, respectively.)

In her video, Jordan showed off a green balloon display and a custom “EaGals Holiday Party” sign, which featured the team’s bird logo wearing a Santa hat. The squad enjoyed cocktails, light bites, cupcakes and more, posing near a staircase while wearing holiday-themed sweaters. The main attraction was a large Eagles ice sculpture.

Jordan panned the camera over a table of gifts, from skincare and blankets to custom Eagles gear embroidered with the women’s names. Kylie sported a Christmas tree hoodie as she and Jordan opened the doors to usher the group outside for a big surprise: a band dressed in colorful Mummers Parade outfits. (The New Year’s Day parade is a time-honored Philly tradition.) The ladies danced before heading back inside for a gift swap.

Earlier this month, Jordan revealed she would be cohosting a Christmas party with Kylie and Annie while she filmed a “Get Ready With Me” video for the NFL team’s holiday bash. “It’s all of the team and staff,” she explained of the first celebration. “So it’s not just a player [thing]. It’s coaches and people in the front office. … They go all out every year.”

The second party was hosted at the Lovatos’ home — and only for the women. “We have some really fun surprises for the other wives and girlfriends and everything, it’ll be really fun,” she hinted.

Kylie has been outspoken about her close bonds with the broader Eagles community, especially the partners of Jason’s teammates. “I feel like we’ve gotten really lucky over the years that we’ve just consistently had a group of women that sort of understand the expectation of Philadelphia as a whole,” she said during her September appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast. “I feel like not many people have come in and stirred the pot or tried to act like a diva.”

She praised the “impressive” group of women she’s befriended over the years, adding, “We just have some people who are really, really cool in their own right. And just because they’re with an NFL player, I think they probably don’t get as much hype as they deserve. There [are] a lot of women associated with the team who are just sort of badass on their own.”

Kylie and Jason tied the knot in 2018 and share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months. Fans have become even more invested in the Kelce family after the brothers went head-to-head in the 2023 Super Bowl (and thanks to Travis’ romance with Taylor Swift), and Kylie recently shed light on the Kelce dynamic.

“I was on the outside at the beginning because I’m married in,” she said during an ABC Impact x Nightline special that aired last month. “The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms.”

She continued: “They’re a pretty small family so it is a little bit of an adjustment but it feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is.”

When the Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs shortly before Thanksgiving in a rematch of this year’s Super Bowl (a.k.a. the “Kelce Bowl”), Kylie opened up about her unexpected path to being in the spotlight.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” she told a local news outlet while hosting a field hockey clinic in Kansas City in November. “I love to be behind it, that’s my bread and butter.”