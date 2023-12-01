Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie Kelce, has sung praises of the community of women within the Philadelphia Eagles franchise.

Kylie’s connection to the NFL began in 2015 when she started dating Jason, who plays center on the Eagles. The twosome met on Tinder, but Jason’s profile didn’t boast his pro athlete status.

“None of his pictures showed Eagles football,” Kylie recalled in the 2023 documentary Kelce.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have since welcomed three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. Their family has become a favorite among Philly fans, and Kylie has been candid about her unique experience as the spouse of an NFL player.

“The community of women in Philadelphia, I feel like we’ve gotten really lucky over the years that we’ve just consistently had a group of women that sort of understand the expectation of Philadelphia as a whole,” she said on Jason and Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “I feel like not many people have come in and stirred the pot or tried to act like a diva.”

Kylie described the “impressive” group of women she’s befriended through the Eagles. “We just have some people who are really, really cool in their own right. And just because they’re with an NFL player, I think they probably don’t get as much hype as they deserve,” she continued. “There [are] a lot of women associated with the team who are just sort of badass on their own.”

Scroll down for a glimpse at Kylie’s bonds with fellow wives and girlfriends of Eagles players:

Annie Elliott (Married to Jake Elliott)

Annie lovingly called Kylie the “Duchess of Delco 👑” via Instagram in November 2023 to celebrate the return of a vintage Kelly Green letterman jacket often referred to by Eagles fans as the “Princess Diana jacket.”

Kelsey Holmer (Dating Lane Johnson)

Holmer shared a selfie with Kylie in the stands at a November 2023 Eagles game.

Carlyne Graham (Married to Brandon Graham)

“She has a law degree, she I believe is going to school to be a psychologist,” Kylie gushed during her “New Heights” episode. “And she has a military background.”

Aria Meyer (Dating Dallas Goedert)

Meyer, a traveling nurse, was one of the women Kylie included while discussing the “impressive resumes” of her Eagles family on the September 2023 podcast episode.

Brooke Dickerson (Married to Landon Dickerson)

Kylie shared a group photo with fellow Philly women to celebrate Brooke and Landon’s wedding in March 2023. “Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Dickerson! 💕,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow.

Niki Ikahihifo (Married to Jordan Mailata)

“A beautiful day for a beautiful wedding and even more beautiful couple,” Ikahihifo captioned an Instagram post from the Dickerson wedding, sharing a photo with Kylie, Jason and more Eagles favorites.