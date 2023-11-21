Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie Kelce, sparked a major debate among fans after the latest Philadelphia Eagles game — and not just with her seating choice.

Kylie, 31, traveled to see her husband face off against his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20. After the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 21-17, fellow Philly spouse Annie Elliott gave fans a glimpse at the realities of postgame packing.

“That right there is our national treasure,” Annie, who’s married to Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, teased via her Instagram on Tuesday, November 21, alongside a video of Kylie shoving clothes into her suitcase.

Kylie reposted the clip via her own Story and added an important question for her followers. “Do you fold your dirty laundry at the end of a trip?” she asked in a poll, including “Absolutely” and “Nope. Stuff it in!” as possible responses.

She teased in the caption, “I feel like I nailed this pack job,” adding a shrug emoji.

Kylie cheered for Jason as he achieved his first career win over the Chiefs in the rematch of Super Bowl LVII, but she didn’t join mother-in-law Donna Kelce in the family’s private suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow,” she said in an interview at her Sunday, November 19, field hockey clinic in Kansas City. “I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

Kylie added that Travis, 34, usually has a pretty big squad of friends and family supporting him in the stadium. “It means that it’s a tight squeeze in there,” she joked.

Despite it being an away game, Kylie hoped there would be plenty of proud Philly fans joining her in the crowd. “I am just hoping that we have enough people in the stadium saying ‘go birds’ that we will get my husband’s first win against the Kansas City Chiefs. … He’s 13 years in, he’s due I think,” she said.

Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018 and share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months. The couple’s lifestyle was explored in the Prime Video documentary Kelce earlier this year, but Kylie doesn’t subscribe to the role of a typical NFL wife.

“The community of women in Philadelphia, I feel like we’ve gotten really lucky over the years that we’ve just consistently had a group of women that sort of understand the expectation of Philadelphia as a whole,” she said on Jason and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast in September. “I feel like not many people have come in and stirred the pot or tried to act like a diva.”

Kylie went on to praise the “impressive” group of women she’s gotten to know through the Eagles. “We just have some people who are really, really cool in their own right. And just because they’re with an NFL player, I think they probably don’t get as much hype as they deserve,” she continued. “There [are] a lot of women associated with the team who are just sort of badass on their own.”