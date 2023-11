The Philadelphia Eagles have some big names on their side every season.

Stars like Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Miles Teller, Joe Biden and more were in attendance to see the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, the team’s first time winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy. At one point, Hart even attempted to sneak on stage during the team’s Super Bowl trophy presentation but was denied by security.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities like to cheer, “Fly, Eagles Fly”: