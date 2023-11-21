Travis Kelce hugged it out with older brother Jason Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20.

“Late birthday present for you,” Travis, 34, told Jason, 36, in a video shared to the NFL social media pages after the game. “Love you, big guy.”

Monday Night Football viewers watched the Eagles defeat the Chiefs 21 to 17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. Monday’s game marked the first time Travis and Jason came head-to-head on the football field after Super Bowl LVII earlier this year. (The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38 to 35 in February.)

As Travis joked with his brother as they embraced, the victory was, indeed, a birthday gift for Jason who celebrated his big day on November 5.

While Jason and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was present at the match-up to watch her two sons play, fans were quick to point out that Taylor Swift was not in attendance. The singer, who is dating Travis, was in Brazil as part of the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

Initially, Swift, 33, was set to attend the game with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious,” the insider shared. “Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well.”

At the time, Swift was “trying to manage going to the game,” however, she was forced to postpone her Saturday, November 18 show due to “extreme temperatures” and rescheduled the performance to Monday night.

“It’s really important to her to be there when their parents meet,” the same source told Us. While Travis first showed interest in Swift after seeing her Eras Tour in July, things between them started heating up in September. Since then, the musician has been spotted cheering on her man at various NFL games.

While Travis’ significant other wasn’t there to witness the Chiefs and Eagles match-up, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, was in attendance. However, she did not sit with her mother-in-law, who was posted up in Travis’ suite.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow. I’m a stands girl,” Kylie, 31, told a local Kansas City outlet on Sunday, November 19. “I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

Kylie joked that Travis’ suite sometimes gets overcrowded, noting that being in the spotlight isn’t necessarily her “cup of tea.”

“Travis has a lot of people who come to games, appropriately so, everyone loves to support him. But it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there,” she shared. “It’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you.”